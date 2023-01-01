Tillitsdone
Case studies

Check out how our Thai web app development team creates solutions that work for different types of businesses. Every project shows our skills in building fast, reliable, and secure NextJs,Nodejs web apps.
icons/code-outline.svgTodays - Vote66
Realtime Thailand's Election Report website - Vote66.
This project focused on delivering real-time election reporting for Thailand's national elections. The platform was required to manage a massive influx of API requests, ensuring both accuracy and reliability at high speeds.
  • icons/flash-outline.svg
    70 Million requests
  • icons/animation-outline.svg
    Interactive visualization
  • icons/flash-outline.svg
    Frontend optimization
  • icons/animation-outline.svg
    Interactive dynamic map
  • icons/flash-outline.svg
    Backend optimization
  • icons/prism-outline.svg
    Party simulation
  • icons/prism-outline.svg
    Interactive visualization
  • icons/animation-outline.svg
    Custom animation
  • icons/animation-outline.svg
    Micro interactions
  • icons/shield-outline.svg
    Unit testing , Load testing
  • icons/phone-portrait-outline.svg
    Responsive design
icons/code-outline.svgMFP - party information website
Moving Forward Party's Corporate Website for Thailand's 2023 Election
We developed a high-performance website for the Moving Forward Party to support their campaign in Thailand's 2023 national election, featuring candidate information, policy details, and a robust CMS.
  • icons/search-outline.svg
    District-based candidate search
  • icons/person-outline.svg
    Detailed candidate profiles
  • icons/map-outline.svg
    Interactive district map
  • icons/flash-outline.svg
    Optimized data loading
  • icons/list-outline.svg
    Comprehensive policy section
  • icons/search-outline.svg
    Policy search and filtering
  • icons/share-social-outline.svg
    Social media policy sharing
  • icons/videocam-outline.svg
    Multimedia policy integration
  • icons/desktop-outline.svg
    Custom-built CMS
  • icons/shield-outline.svg
    Secure admin login system
  • icons/flash-outline.svg
    Real-time content updates
icons/code-outline.svgMovedata Violence Dashboard
Interactive Violence Data Visualization for UNDP and Chulalongkorn University
We developed a sophisticated, interactive dashboard to visualize violence statistics in Thailand, enabling researchers and the public to explore and analyze complex data through an intuitive interface.
  • icons/desktop-outline.svg
    Interactive violence data visualization
  • icons/cog-outline.svg
    Multi-attribute filtering system
  • icons/cloud-outline.svg
    Kobotoolbox CMS data synchronization
  • icons/flash-outline.svg
    Instant page loading with prefetching
  • icons/language-outline.svg
    Multi-language support
  • icons/map-outline.svg
    Thailand map heat visualization
  • icons/pulse-outline.svg
    Interactive timeline section
  • icons/pulse-outline.svg
    Overview statistics with colorful graphs
  • icons/pulse-outline.svg
    Detailed event information popups
  • icons/download-outline.svg
    Raw data export functionality
  • icons/share-social-outline.svg
    Social media sharing integration
icons/code-outline.svgFoodCost Management System
Streamlined Cost Management for Foodhub Enterprise
We developed a sophisticated FoodCost management system for Foodhub enterprise, enabling accurate cost calculation and profit optimization across their multi-restaurant business.
  • icons/shield-outline.svg
    Secure login system
  • icons/shield-outline.svg
    Automated cost calculation testing
  • icons/list-outline.svg
    Comprehensive material table
  • icons/search-outline.svg
    Advanced search and filter
  • icons/pulse-outline.svg
    Profit and cost visualization
  • icons/list-outline.svg
    Multi-level ingredient tree
  • icons/cog-outline.svg
    Material creation and editing
  • icons/cog-outline.svg
    Automatic cost calculation
  • icons/notifications-outline.svg
    Real-time change notifications
  • icons/list-outline.svg
    Comprehensive logging system
  • icons/flash-outline.svg
    Optimized performance
icons/code-outline.svgTimeAttendance Management System
Advanced Time Tracking Solution for Foodhub Enterprise
We developed a sophisticated TimeAttendance management system for Foodhub enterprise, enabling efficient employee time tracking and payroll management across their multi-restaurant business.
  • icons/shield-outline.svg
    Secure login with 2FA
  • icons/person-outline.svg
    Face recognition for time attendance
  • icons/list-outline.svg
    Employee check-in/out logs
  • icons/business-sharp.svg
    Multi-restaurant chain support
  • icons/list-outline.svg
    Timeattendance log table
  • icons/cog-outline.svg
    Manual work hour editing
  • icons/download-outline.svg
    Exportable reports
  • icons/person-outline.svg
    Detailed employee management
  • icons/shield-outline.svg
    Automated testing for calculations
  • icons/flash-outline.svg
    Optimized performance
icons/code-outline.svgTalaadthai Agricultural Marketplace
Revamped Digital Platform for Talaadthai's Agricultural Raw Material Marketplace
We developed a high-performance, feature-rich website for Talaadthai, a leading retail company in agricultural raw materials, incorporating advanced search capabilities, dynamic pricing graphs, and seamless content management.
  • icons/search-outline.svg
    Advanced Product Search
  • icons/pulse-outline.svg
    Dynamic Product Pricing Graphs
  • icons/list-outline.svg
    Product Price Comparison
  • icons/list-outline.svg
    Comprehensive Product Collections
  • icons/list-outline.svg
    Detailed Product Information
  • icons/search-outline.svg
    Vendor Directory and Search
  • icons/language-outline.svg
    Multilingual Support (TH, EN, CN)
  • icons/desktop-outline.svg
    Integrated CMS for Content Management
  • icons/cloud-outline.svg
    API Integration
  • icons/search-outline.svg
    Global Keyword Search
  • icons/flash-outline.svg
    Instant Page Loading with Prefetching
