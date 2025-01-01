WordPress API + Tailwind CSS in Next.js Guide

Building modern web applications often requires combining the best of different worlds. Today, we’ll explore how to leverage WordPress’s powerful content management capabilities with the sleek development experience of Next.js, all while styling it beautifully with Tailwind CSS.

Why This Combination?

WordPress powers over 40% of the web, and for good reason. Its intuitive content management system makes it perfect for content creators and editors. By using WordPress as a headless CMS with Next.js, we get the best of both worlds: great content management and blazing-fast performance.

Setting Up the Foundation

First, you’ll need a WordPress site with the REST API enabled. Most modern WordPress installations have this by default. You’ll also want to install the WP REST API Menus plugin if you plan to fetch navigation menus.

For your Next.js project, initialize it with Tailwind CSS support:

Terminal window npx create-next-app@latest my-wp-site --typescript --tailwind cd my-wp-site

Fetching WordPress Data

The WordPress REST API provides endpoints for all your content. Here’s how you can fetch posts from your WordPress site:

async function getPosts () { const res = await fetch ( ' https://your-wordpress-site.com/wp-json/wp/v2/posts ' ); const posts = await res. json (); return posts; }

Styling with Tailwind CSS

Tailwind CSS makes it incredibly easy to style your WordPress content. Here’s an example of how to style a blog post:

export default function Post ({ post }) { return ( < article className = " max-w-2xl mx-auto px-4 py-8 " > < h1 className = " text-4xl font-bold mb-4 " > { post.title.rendered } </ h1 > < div className = " prose lg:prose-xl " dangerouslySetInnerHTML ={ { __html : post.content.rendered } } /> </ article > ); }

Advanced Features and Optimization

To optimize your application, consider implementing:

Static Generation for better performance Incremental Static Regeneration to keep content fresh Image optimization using Next.js Image component Custom REST API endpoints in WordPress for specific data needs

Remember to handle image paths from WordPress correctly, as they’ll need to be adjusted to work with Next.js’s image optimization.

Deployment and Maintenance

When deploying your Next.js + WordPress application, ensure your WordPress installation is secure and properly configured for CORS if needed. Regular updates to both WordPress and your Next.js dependencies will keep your application secure and performing optimally.