Master Go Loops: For, While, and Range Explained

Loops in Go: For, While, and Range

If you’re diving into Go programming, understanding loops is essential for writing efficient and clean code. Unlike other programming languages that offer multiple loop keywords, Go simplifies things by using just the for keyword for all types of loops. Let’s explore how this elegant approach works!

The Basic For Loop

The classic for loop in Go follows a familiar structure that you might recognize from other languages. It consists of three components: initialization, condition, and post statement.

for i := 0 ; i < 5 ; i ++ { fmt. Println (i) }

The beauty of Go’s approach is its simplicity. This loop will execute the code block five times, counting from 0 to 4.

While Loop in Go

Here’s something interesting - Go doesn’t have a separate while keyword! Instead, we use the for keyword to create while-like loops. It’s a clever approach that reduces language complexity while maintaining full functionality.

count := 0 for count < 5 { fmt. Println (count) count ++ }

The Infinite Loop

Sometimes you need a loop that runs forever (until explicitly broken). In Go, this is remarkably straightforward:

for { fmt. Println ( " I will run forever! " ) // Use break to exit the loop if someCondition { break } }

Range: The Power Loop

The range keyword in Go is like a Swiss Army knife for iteration. It works beautifully with arrays, slices, maps, channels, and strings.

numbers := [] int { 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 } for index, value := range numbers { fmt. Printf ( " Index: %d , Value: %d

" , index, value) }

One of the best things about range is its readability. Your code instantly becomes more expressive and clear about its intentions.

Best Practices

Always use appropriate loop types for your use case Remember to handle loop termination conditions Be careful with infinite loops Use range when iterating over collections Consider using continue and break statements when needed