Common TypeScript Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them

Discover essential tips to avoid common TypeScript mistakes, from type assertions to generic constraints.

Learn best practices for writing safer, more maintainable TypeScript code.
Hey there, fellow developers! 👋 If you’ve been working with TypeScript, you know it’s an amazing tool that helps us write safer, more maintainable code. But let’s be honest – we’ve all fallen into some common traps along the way. Today, I’m going to share some TypeScript pitfalls I’ve encountered and show you how to dodge them like a pro.

The Type Assertion Temptation

One of the biggest traps I see developers falling into is overusing type assertions (the as keyword). It’s tempting to silence TypeScript’s complaints with a quick type assertion, but this can lead to runtime errors.

// 🚫 Don't do this
const userInput: any = getUserInput();
const username = userInput as string;


// ✅ Do this instead
const userInput = getUserInput();
if (typeof userInput === 'string') {
    const username = userInput;
} else {
    handleInvalidInput();
}

The Optional Chaining Oversight

Sometimes we get too excited about optional chaining and nullish coalescing operators, forgetting that they might mask underlying issues in our code structure.

// 🚫 Potentially masking design problems
const displayName = user?.profile?.settings?.displayName ?? 'Anonymous';


// ✅ Better approach with proper type definitions
interface UserSettings {
    displayName: string;
}


interface UserProfile {
    settings: UserSettings;
}


interface User {
    profile: UserProfile;
}

The Generic Type Confusion

Here’s something that trips up even experienced developers: not constraining generic types properly. This can lead to confusing error messages and unexpected behavior.

// 🚫 Too permissive
function merge<T, U>(obj1: T, obj2: U) {
    return { ...obj1, ...obj2 };
}


// ✅ Properly constrained
function merge<T extends object, U extends object>(obj1: T, obj2: U) {
    return { ...obj1, ...obj2 };
}

The Interface vs Type Alias Debate

While both interfaces and type aliases can define object types, choosing the wrong one for your use case can impact code maintainability and compilation performance.

// Choose interfaces when you need:
interface User {
    name: string;
    age: number;
}


interface User {
    email: string; // Declaration merging works!
}


// Choose type aliases when you need:
type Status = 'pending' | 'approved' | 'rejected';
type HttpMethod = 'GET' | 'POST' | 'PUT' | 'DELETE';

The Strict Mode Avoidance

I get it – strict mode can feel like fighting with the compiler. But disabling strict mode or using // @ts-ignore is like taking the batteries out of your smoke detector because it keeps beeping!

// In your tsconfig.json
{
    "compilerOptions": {
        "strict": true,
        "noImplicitAny": true,
        "strictNullChecks": true
        // Keep these enabled!
    }
}

Conclusion

Remember, TypeScript is here to help us write better code, not to make our lives difficult. By understanding and avoiding these common pitfalls, you’ll be able to leverage TypeScript’s full potential and write more maintainable applications.

Happy coding! 🚀

