TypeScript Modules and Import/Export Syntax

Master TypeScript modules with this comprehensive guide covering import/export syntax, named exports, default exports, and best practices for organizing your TypeScript code effectively.
Understanding TypeScript Modules and Import/Export Syntax

If you’re diving into TypeScript, understanding modules and how to structure your code is crucial. Today, let’s explore TypeScript modules and master the import/export syntax in a way that’ll make your code more organized and maintainable.

What are TypeScript Modules?

Think of modules as containers for your code. Just like how we organize our clothes in different drawers, modules help us organize our code into manageable, reusable pieces. Each module can contain functions, classes, interfaces, or variables that we can share between different parts of our application.

Export Syntax: Sharing Your Code

TypeScript provides several ways to export your code. Let’s look at the most common approaches:

Named Exports

The most straightforward way to share your code is through named exports. You can export multiple items from a single module:

math.ts
export const add = (a: number, b: number): number => a + b;
export const subtract = (a: number, b: number): number => a - b;


export interface MathOperation {
  (x: number, y: number): number;
}

Default Exports

When you want to export a single main thing from a module, use a default export:

calculator.ts
export default class Calculator {
  add(a: number, b: number): number {
    return a + b;
  }
}

Import Syntax: Using Shared Code

Now that we know how to export code, let’s see how to import it:

Importing Named Exports

app.ts
import { add, subtract, MathOperation } from './math';


const result = add(5, 3);

Importing Default Exports

app.ts
import Calculator from './calculator';


const calc = new Calculator();

Import Aliases

You can rename imports to avoid naming conflicts:

import { add as addNumbers } from './math';
import * as MathUtils from './math';

Best Practices

  1. Keep one module per file to maintain clarity
  2. Use meaningful names for your modules
  3. Prefer named exports for better code discoverability
  4. Use barrel files (index.ts) to consolidate exports
  5. Be consistent with your import/export style

Remember, good module organization is like having a well-organized toolbox – it makes your work smoother and more efficient.

