TypeScript Decorators: Tips for Cleaner Code

Discover how to leverage TypeScript decorators to write more maintainable and elegant code.

Learn best practices, common use cases, and performance optimization techniques for better development.
TypeScript Decorators: Tips for Cleaner Code

As TypeScript continues to evolve, decorators have emerged as a powerful feature for writing more elegant and maintainable code. Whether you’re building a complex enterprise application or a simple side project, understanding decorators can significantly improve your development experience.

What Are TypeScript Decorators?

Think of decorators as special wrappers that can modify your classes, methods, properties, or parameters. Like adding sprinkles to a cupcake, decorators add extra functionality to your code without changing its core structure.

Common Use Cases

Method Decorators

One of the most practical applications of decorators is logging method execution. Here’s a simple example:

function log(target: any, propertyKey: string, descriptor: PropertyDescriptor) {
  const originalMethod = descriptor.value;


  descriptor.value = function(...args: any[]) {
    console.log(`Calling ${propertyKey} with arguments: ${args}`);
    const result = originalMethod.apply(this, args);
    console.log(`Method ${propertyKey} returned: ${result}`);
    return result;
  };


  return descriptor;
}


class Calculator {
  @log
  multiply(a: number, b: number) {
    return a * b;
  }
}

Property Decorators

Property decorators are fantastic for implementing validation rules:

function validateEmail(target: any, propertyKey: string) {
  let value: string;


  const getter = function() {
    return value;
  };


  const setter = function(newVal: string) {
    if (!newVal.includes('@')) {
      throw new Error('Invalid email format');
    }
    value = newVal;
  };


  Object.defineProperty(target, propertyKey, {
    get: getter,
    set: setter
  });
}


class User {
  @validateEmail
  email: string;
}

Best Practices

  1. Keep decorators focused and single-purpose
  2. Use meaningful names that clearly indicate their function
  3. Consider composition when combining multiple decorators
  4. Document your decorators thoroughly
  5. Handle errors gracefully within decorators

Performance Considerations

While decorators are powerful, they do add a layer of complexity to your code execution. Here are some tips to keep your decorated code performant:

  • Cache results when possible
  • Avoid heavy computations in decorator functions
  • Consider using factory decorators for customization
  • Profile your application to identify potential bottlenecks

Remember, the best decorator is often the simplest one that solves your specific problem.

Start small with decorators and gradually expand their use as you become more comfortable with the pattern. They’re a powerful tool in your TypeScript arsenal, but like any tool, they should be used judiciously and with purpose.

