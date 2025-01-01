Styling in Next.js: CSS, Sass, & Components

Styling in Next.js: CSS, Sass, and Styled Components

Next.js has become the go-to framework for building modern web applications, and one of its strongest features is its flexible approach to styling. Whether you’re a CSS purist or prefer the component-based styling approach, Next.js has got you covered. Let’s dive into the different styling options available and see how each one can help you create beautiful, maintainable applications.

CSS Modules: The Perfect Balance

When I first started with Next.js, I was amazed by how seamlessly CSS Modules worked out of the box. It’s like having the best of both worlds – the simplicity of regular CSS with the power of scoped styling.

Here’s what makes CSS Modules in Next.js so great: you write your styles just like regular CSS, but they’re automatically scoped to your component. No more worrying about class name conflicts or specificity wars!

Sass: For Those Who Want More Power

Sometimes you need more than just plain CSS, and that’s where Sass comes in. Next.js makes it incredibly easy to use Sass – just install the sass package, and you’re ready to go. The nested syntax and mixins have saved me countless hours of writing repetitive CSS.

I’ve found Sass particularly useful for larger projects where you need to manage complex styling hierarchies and want to keep your code DRY (Don’t Repeat Yourself).

Styled Components: The React Way

If you’re all about the component-based approach, Styled Components is a game-changer. While it requires a bit more setup in Next.js compared to CSS Modules, the benefits are worth it. You can create dynamic styles based on props, theme your entire application, and keep your styling logic right next to your component code.

Global Styles and Best Practices

Remember that Next.js also provides a straightforward way to handle global styles. Whether you’re using a global CSS file, Sass, or creating a global theme with Styled Components, you can easily manage styles that need to be applied across your entire application.

Here are some key takeaways I’ve learned from working with styles in Next.js: