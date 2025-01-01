Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Styling in Next.js: CSS, Sass, & Components

Explore the versatile styling options in Next.js, from CSS Modules to Sass and Styled Components.

Learn how to effectively style your Next.js applications with modern approaches.
thumbnail

Styling in Next.js: CSS, Sass, and Styled Components

Abstract geometric shapes floating in space representing different styling methods with holographic color palette featuring bright cyan silver and gold tones. Shot from a 45-degree angle with depth of field effect high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Next.js has become the go-to framework for building modern web applications, and one of its strongest features is its flexible approach to styling. Whether you’re a CSS purist or prefer the component-based styling approach, Next.js has got you covered. Let’s dive into the different styling options available and see how each one can help you create beautiful, maintainable applications.

CSS Modules: The Perfect Balance

When I first started with Next.js, I was amazed by how seamlessly CSS Modules worked out of the box. It’s like having the best of both worlds – the simplicity of regular CSS with the power of scoped styling.

Here’s what makes CSS Modules in Next.js so great: you write your styles just like regular CSS, but they’re automatically scoped to your component. No more worrying about class name conflicts or specificity wars!

Minimal abstract geometric patterns representing modular design elements featuring clean lines and shapes in bright orange white and soft blue tones. Captured from top-down perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Sass: For Those Who Want More Power

Sometimes you need more than just plain CSS, and that’s where Sass comes in. Next.js makes it incredibly easy to use Sass – just install the sass package, and you’re ready to go. The nested syntax and mixins have saved me countless hours of writing repetitive CSS.

I’ve found Sass particularly useful for larger projects where you need to manage complex styling hierarchies and want to keep your code DRY (Don’t Repeat Yourself).

Styled Components: The React Way

If you’re all about the component-based approach, Styled Components is a game-changer. While it requires a bit more setup in Next.js compared to CSS Modules, the benefits are worth it. You can create dynamic styles based on props, theme your entire application, and keep your styling logic right next to your component code.

Modern minimalist composition of intersecting planes and surfaces in bright yellow and cool grey tones. Shot from a dramatic low angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Global Styles and Best Practices

Remember that Next.js also provides a straightforward way to handle global styles. Whether you’re using a global CSS file, Sass, or creating a global theme with Styled Components, you can easily manage styles that need to be applied across your entire application.

Here are some key takeaways I’ve learned from working with styles in Next.js:

  1. Start with CSS Modules for smaller projects – they’re simple and effective
  2. Use Sass when you need advanced features like mixins and functions
  3. Consider Styled Components for component-heavy applications
  4. Keep your styling modular and organized, regardless of the method you choose

Aerial view of abstract flowing patterns resembling code structure featuring minimalist white light grey and bright orange color palette. Captured from directly above high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svgicons/next-js.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.