Setting Up a ReactJS Project from Scratch: A Beginner’s Guide

Getting started with ReactJS can feel overwhelming at first, but I’m here to break it down into simple, manageable steps. Today, I’ll walk you through creating a React project from the ground up, without using Create React App. This hands-on approach will give you a deeper understanding of how everything fits together.

Prerequisites

Before we dive in, make sure you have:

Node.js installed on your computer

A code editor (I personally love VS Code)

Basic knowledge of JavaScript

Terminal/Command Prompt familiarity

Step-by-Step Setup Process

1. Creating Your Project Directory

First, let’s create a new directory for our project and navigate into it. Open your terminal and run:

Terminal window mkdir my-react-project cd my-react-project

2. Initializing the Project

Initialize your project with npm:

Terminal window npm init -y

This creates a package.json file with default values. Don’t worry - we can modify these later!

3. Installing Essential Dependencies

Now for the exciting part - installing React and its core dependencies:

Terminal window npm install react react-dom

For development dependencies:

Terminal window npm install --save-dev @babel/core @babel/preset-react @babel/preset-env npm install --save-dev webpack webpack-cli webpack-dev-server npm install --save-dev babel-loader html-webpack-plugin

4. Setting Up Configuration Files

Create a .babelrc file:

{ " presets " : [ " @babel/preset-react " , " @babel/preset-env " ] }

Create webpack.config.js :

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( ' html-webpack-plugin ' ); const path = require ( ' path ' ); module . exports = { entry : ' ./src/index.js ' , output : { path : path. resolve (__dirname, ' dist ' ), filename : ' bundle.js ' , }, module : { rules : [ { test : / \. ( js | jsx ) $ / , exclude : / node_modules / , use : ' babel-loader ' , }, ], }, plugins : [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin ({ template : ' ./src/index.html ' , }), ], devServer : { static : { directory : path. join (__dirname, ' public ' ), }, port : 3000 , open : true , }, };

5. Creating Source Files

Create a src folder with these essential files:

src/index.html :

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0 " > < title >React From Scratch</ title > </ head > < body > < div id = " root " ></ div > </ body > </ html >

src/index.js :

import React from ' react ' ; import ReactDOM from ' react-dom/client ' ; import App from ' ./App ' ; const root = ReactDOM. createRoot (document. getElementById ( ' root ' )); root. render ( < React.StrictMode > < App /> </ React.StrictMode > );

src/App.js :

import React from ' react ' ; function App () { return ( < div > < h1 >Hello from React!</ h1 > </ div > ); } export default App;

6. Adding NPM Scripts

Update your package.json with these scripts:

{ " scripts " : { " start " : " webpack serve --mode development " , " build " : " webpack --mode production " } }

7. Running Your Project

Finally, start your development server:

Terminal window npm start

Visit http://localhost:3000 to see your React app in action!

And there you have it! You’ve successfully set up a React project from scratch. This foundation gives you complete control over your build process and helps you understand what’s happening under the hood. Remember, while this setup works great for learning, for larger projects you might want to consider using Create React App or Next.js for a more feature-rich development environment.

Happy coding! 🚀