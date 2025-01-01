How to Set Up a Next.js Project from Scratch

Getting started with Next.js might seem daunting at first, but I promise you it’s easier than you think! I remember when I first began working with Next.js - the excitement of building something new mixed with the slight nervousness of learning a new framework. Let me walk you through the process of setting up your first Next.js project.

Prerequisites

Before we dive in, make sure you have Node.js installed on your computer. I recommend using the latest LTS version for the best experience. You’ll also need npm (comes with Node.js) or yarn if that’s your preferred package manager.

Creating Your Project

Let’s start with the easiest and most recommended way to create a Next.js project. Open your terminal and run:

Terminal window npx create-next-app@latest my-next-app

You’ll be prompted with a few questions about your project setup. Here’s what I typically recommend:

Terminal window Would you like to use TypeScript? Yes Would you like to use ESLint? Yes Would you like to use Tailwind CSS? Yes Would you like to use ` src/ ` directory? Yes Would you like to use App Router? Yes Would you like to customize the default import alias? No

Project Structure

Once the installation is complete, you’ll notice Next.js has created a well-organized project structure for you. The most important directories you’ll work with are:

my-next-app/ ├── app/ ├── public/ ├── components/ ├── styles/ └── package.json

Running Your Project

Now comes the exciting part - seeing your project come to life! Navigate to your project directory:

Terminal window cd my-next-app

And start the development server:

Terminal window npm run dev

Visit http://localhost:3000 in your browser, and you’ll see your Next.js application running! The default page includes some helpful resources and links to get you started.

Next Steps

Now that you have your project up and running, here are some things you might want to explore:

Create new pages in the app directory Add some components in the components directory Experiment with styling using Tailwind CSS Try out Next.js’s built-in features like API routes and image optimization

Remember, the best way to learn is by doing. Don’t be afraid to experiment and break things - that’s how we all learn!