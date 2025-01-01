Tillitsdone
React Transition Group: Animation Guide

Master React Transition Group with this comprehensive guide.

Learn how to create smooth animations, handle conditional rendering, and implement professional transitions in your React applications.
React Transition Group and Conditional Rendering: A Complete Guide

Have you ever noticed how static and abrupt UI changes can feel in React applications? One moment an element is there, the next it’s gone - poof! While this might be technically functional, it doesn’t create the polished, professional experience users expect from modern web applications. That’s where React Transition Group comes into play, turning those jarring changes into smooth, elegant transitions.

Understanding React Transition Group

React Transition Group is like a choreographer for your UI elements. It doesn’t define the actual animations (that’s CSS’s job), but it orchestrates when and how transitions happen. Think of it as the stage manager in a theater production, coordinating when actors should enter and exit the stage.

The library provides three main components:

  1. Transition
  2. CSSTransition
  3. TransitionGroup

Let’s break these down and see how they work together to create fluid user experiences.

The Transition Component: The Foundation

The Transition component is the building block of React Transition Group. It manages the lifecycle of your transitions through different states:

  • ‘entering’
  • ‘entered’
  • ‘exiting’
  • ‘exited’

Here’s a practical example:

import { Transition } from 'react-transition-group';


const duration = 300;


const defaultStyle = {
  transition: `opacity ${duration}ms ease-in-out`,
  opacity: 0,
}


const transitionStyles = {
  entering: { opacity: 1 },
  entered:  { opacity: 1 },
  exiting:  { opacity: 0 },
  exited:  { opacity: 0 },
};


function FadeTransition({ in: inProp }) {
  return (
    <Transition in={inProp} timeout={duration}>
      {state => (
        <div style={{
          ...defaultStyle,
          ...transitionStyles[state]
        }}>
          I'm a fading text!
        </div>
      )}
    </Transition>
  );
}

CSSTransition: Your Animation Powerhouse

While the Transition component is great for inline styles, CSSTransition is your go-to for CSS-based animations. It automatically handles class application and removal, making it perfect for more complex animations.

import { CSSTransition } from 'react-transition-group';


function TodoList() {
  const [items, setItems] = useState([]);


  return (
    <div>
      {items.map(item => (
        <CSSTransition
          key={item.id}
          timeout={500}
          classNames="item"
        >
          <TodoItem {...item} />
        </CSSTransition>
      ))}
    </div>
  );
}

TransitionGroup: Managing Multiple Transitions

TransitionGroup is your conductor when you need to manage multiple transitions simultaneously. It’s particularly useful for lists where items can be added or removed dynamically.

import { TransitionGroup, CSSTransition } from 'react-transition-group';


function TodoList({ items }) {
  return (
    <TransitionGroup className="todo-list">
      {items.map(item => (
        <CSSTransition
          key={item.id}
          timeout={500}
          classNames="item"
        >
          <TodoItem {...item} />
        </CSSTransition>
      ))}
    </TransitionGroup>
  );
}

Best Practices and Common Pitfalls

  1. Always specify a unique key for items in TransitionGroup
  2. Remember to clean up your timeouts to prevent memory leaks
  3. Keep animations under 300ms for optimal user experience
  4. Use will-change CSS property for better performance
  5. Test transitions across different browsers

Conclusion

React Transition Group bridges the gap between React’s efficient updates and smooth user experiences. By understanding its components and how they work together, you can create fluid, professional animations that enhance your application’s user experience.

Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
