Best Practices for React Testing Library Tests

Master React Testing Library with essential best practices: Learn proper query selection, behavior-driven testing, async handling, and common pitfalls to avoid for writing maintainable tests.
Best Practices for Writing Tests with React Testing Library

Testing is a crucial part of developing robust React applications. React Testing Library has emerged as the go-to solution for testing React components, emphasizing testing behavior over implementation. Let’s dive into the best practices that will help you write more effective and maintainable tests.

Query Priority: Following the Right Order

One of the fundamental principles of React Testing Library is querying elements in a way that reflects how users interact with your application. Here’s the recommended order of queries:

  1. getByRole
  2. getByLabelText
  3. getByPlaceholderText
  4. getByText
  5. getByDisplayValue

This order ensures your tests are more resilient to changes and better reflect user behavior. For example:

// ❌ Don't
const submitButton = screen.getByTestId('submit-button')


// ✅ Do
const submitButton = screen.getByRole('button', { name: /submit/i })

Avoiding Implementation Details

The key philosophy behind React Testing Library is testing behavior rather than implementation. Your tests should focus on what the user sees and does, not on the internal workings of components.

// ❌ Don't
expect(component.state.isLoading).toBe(true)


// ✅ Do
expect(screen.getByText(/loading/i)).toBeInTheDocument()

Writing Clean and Maintainable Tests

Arrange-Act-Assert Pattern

Structure your tests using the Arrange-Act-Assert pattern to make them more readable and maintainable:

test('submitting the form displays success message', async () => {
  // Arrange
  render(<RegistrationForm />)


  // Act
  await userEvent.type(screen.getByLabelText(/username/i), 'testuser')
  await userEvent.type(screen.getByLabelText(/password/i), 'password123')
  await userEvent.click(screen.getByRole('button', { name: /submit/i }))


  // Assert
  expect(screen.getByText(/registration successful/i)).toBeInTheDocument()
})

Use Custom Render Functions

For components that require specific context or setup, create custom render functions:

const customRender = (ui, {
  providerProps,
  ...renderOptions
}) => {
  return render(
    <ThemeProvider {...providerProps}>{ui}</ThemeProvider>,
    renderOptions
  )
}

Async Testing Best Practices

When testing asynchronous operations, use findBy queries and waitFor appropriately:

test('loads and displays user data', async () => {
  render(<UserProfile />)


  expect(screen.getByText(/loading/i)).toBeInTheDocument()


  const userData = await screen.findByText(/john doe/i)
  expect(userData).toBeInTheDocument()
})

Common Pitfalls to Avoid

  1. Don’t use container.querySelector unless absolutely necessary
  2. Avoid testing implementation details like state or props
  3. Don’t use cleanup manually (it’s automatic)
  4. Don’t overuse data-testid attributes

Remember, the goal is to write tests that give you confidence in your application’s behavior while being maintainable and resistant to refactoring.

