Building Dynamic Forms with React Hook Form + TS

Building a Dynamic Form with React Hook Form and TypeScript

Forms are an essential part of any modern web application, but managing form state and validation can quickly become complex. React Hook Form has emerged as a powerful solution, offering excellent TypeScript support and impressive performance. Today, we’ll explore how to build a dynamic, type-safe form that your users will love.

Why React Hook Form?

React Hook Form stands out for its minimal re-renders, lightweight bundle size, and seamless TypeScript integration. Unlike traditional form libraries, it uses uncontrolled components by default, leading to better performance and smoother user experience.

Setting Up Our Project

First, let’s install the necessary dependencies:

Terminal window npm install react-hook-form zod @hookform/resolvers/zod

Next, let’s define our form schema using Zod:

import { z } from ' zod ' ; import { useForm } from ' react-hook-form ' ; import { zodResolver } from ' @hookform/resolvers/zod ' ; const userFormSchema = z. object ({ username : z. string () . min ( 3 , ' Username must be at least 3 characters ' ) . max ( 20 , ' Username cannot exceed 20 characters ' ), email : z. string () . email ( ' Please enter a valid email ' ), age : z. number () . min ( 18 , ' Must be at least 18 years old ' ) . max ( 100 , ' Age cannot exceed 100 ' ), interests : z. array (z. string ()) . min ( 1 , ' Select at least one interest ' ) }); type UserFormData = z . infer < typeof userFormSchema>;

Building the Form Component

Let’s create a dynamic form that adapts to user input:

const DynamicForm = () => { const { register, handleSubmit, formState : { errors }, watch, } = useForm < UserFormData >({ resolver : zodResolver (userFormSchema), defaultValues : { interests : [], }, }); const onSubmit = ( data : UserFormData ) => { console. log (data); }; return ( < form onSubmit = { handleSubmit ( onSubmit )} className = " space-y-4 " > < div > < input { ... register (' username ')} placeholder = " Username " className = " form-input " /> { errors . username && ( < span className = " text-red-500 " > {errors.username.message} </ span > )} </ div > < div > < input { ... register (' email ')} placeholder = " Email " className = " form-input " /> { errors . email && ( < span className = " text-red-500 " > {errors.email.message} </ span > )} </ div > < div > < input { ... register (' age ', { valueAsNumber: true })} type = " number " placeholder = " Age " className = " form-input " /> { errors . age && ( < span className = " text-red-500 " > {errors.age.message} </ span > )} </ div > < button type = " submit " className = " btn-primary " > Submit </ button > </ form > ); };

Advanced Features

React Hook Form provides powerful features for complex scenarios. Let’s explore some of them:

Field Arrays: Perfect for dynamic form fields

const { fields, append, remove } = useFieldArray ({ name : ' interests ' , control, });

Watch: Monitor field changes in real-time

const watchUsername = watch ( ' username ' );

Form Context: Share form functionality across components

const FormProvider = useFormContext ();

Best Practices and Tips

Always define your schema using Zod or similar libraries Utilize TypeScript’s type inference for better code completion Keep form logic separate from UI components Use error boundaries for better error handling Implement proper loading states for async operations

Conclusion

React Hook Form with TypeScript provides a robust foundation for building dynamic, type-safe forms. By leveraging its powerful features and following best practices, you can create forms that are both developer-friendly and user-friendly.