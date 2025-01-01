Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Using Mockito for Effective Bloc Testing in Flutter

Learn how to implement robust testing in Flutter applications using Mockito and Bloc pattern.

Master the art of mocking dependencies and writing comprehensive test cases for your Bloc components.
thumbnail

Geometric abstract composition of interlocking cubic shapes floating in space rendered in metallic silver and steel blue tones sharp details and clean edges captured from a low angle perspective with dramatic lighting high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Testing is a crucial aspect of building robust Flutter applications, especially when working with state management solutions like Bloc. In this guide, I’ll show you how to leverage Mockito to write effective tests for your Bloc components.

Let’s dive into the world of Bloc testing and see how Mockito can make our testing journey smoother and more reliable.

Understanding Mockito in Bloc Testing

When testing Blocs, we often need to simulate various scenarios and dependencies. This is where Mockito shines. It allows us to create mock objects that mimic real dependencies, giving us complete control over the testing environment.

Aerial view of a maze-like pattern formed by flowing river channels through a glacial landscape captured from directly above featuring bright turquoise water contrasting with white sandy shores natural sunlight casting distinct shadows high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Setting Up Your Testing Environment

First, let’s add the necessary dependencies to your pubspec.yaml:

dev_dependencies:
  mockito: ^5.4.4
  build_runner: ^2.4.8

Creating Mock Dependencies

The key to effective Bloc testing is properly mocking your dependencies. Here’s how we can create a mock repository:

@GenerateMocks([UserRepository])
void main() {
  late UserBloc userBloc;
  late MockUserRepository mockUserRepository;


  setUp(() {
    mockUserRepository = MockUserRepository();
    userBloc = UserBloc(repository: mockUserRepository);
  });
}

Writing Your First Bloc Test

Let’s look at a practical example of testing a user authentication Bloc:

blocTest<UserBloc, UserState>(
  'emits [UserLoading, UserAuthenticated] when LoginSubmitted is successful',
  build: () {
    when(mockUserRepository.login(
      email: 'test@example.com',
      password: 'password123',
    )).thenAnswer((_) async => User(id: '1', name: 'Test User'));


    return userBloc;
  },
  act: (bloc) => bloc.add(LoginSubmitted(
    email: 'test@example.com',
    password: 'password123',
  )),
  expect: () => [
    UserLoading(),
    UserAuthenticated(user: User(id: '1', name: 'Test User')),
  ],
);

Abstract patterns of light rays piercing through clouds creating dynamic streaks of bright white and concrete gray colors against a dark background photographed from below looking upward high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Best Practices for Bloc Testing

  1. Test Each Event Separately: Write individual tests for each event your Bloc can receive.
  2. Cover Error Cases: Don’t forget to test error scenarios by making your mocks throw exceptions.
  3. Verify Interactions: Use Mockito’s verify method to ensure your Bloc interacts with dependencies correctly.
  4. Keep Tests Focused: Each test should verify one specific behavior.

Advanced Testing Scenarios

Here’s how to test more complex scenarios:

test('should verify repository calls and handle errors', () async {
  // Setup
  when(mockUserRepository.fetchData())
      .thenThrow(NetworkException('No internet connection'));


  // Execute
  userBloc.add(FetchUserData());


  // Verify
  await expectLater(
    userBloc.stream,
    emitsInOrder([
      UserLoading(),
      UserError('No internet connection'),
    ]),
  );


  verify(mockUserRepository.fetchData()).called(1);
});

Conclusion

Effective testing is crucial for maintaining a healthy Flutter application. With Mockito and Bloc testing, we can ensure our state management logic works correctly under various scenarios. Remember to maintain a good balance between test coverage and test maintainability.

Crystal clear mountain lake reflecting surrounding peaks view from shore level featuring cool tones of blue water against black rocky shores dramatic clouds in sky high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svgicons/flutter.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.