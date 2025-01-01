Mastering Async Tests in Jest with Async/Await

mdx Copy

Handling Asynchronous Tests in Jest with Async/Await

Testing asynchronous code can be tricky, but Jest makes it surprisingly straightforward with async/await. Let’s dive into some practical tips and tricks for handling async tests effectively.

Understanding the Basics

When testing async operations, the biggest challenge is ensuring Jest waits for the operation to complete before moving to the next test. Without proper handling, tests can pass even when they shouldn’t.

Best Practices for Async Testing

1. Always Return Promises

The most common mistake is forgetting to return promises. Jest needs to know it should wait for the promise to resolve: