Using Jest with ESLint for Better Code Quality

npm install --save-dev jest eslint eslint-plugin-jest Create an .eslintrc.js file with Jest-specific rules: javascript Copy module.exports = { plugins: [ ' jest ' ], extends: [ ' eslint:recommended ' , ' plugin:jest/recommended ' ], env: { 'jest/globals' : true } } Essential ESLint Rules for Jest Some key ESLint rules that significantly improve test quality: javascript Copy { " rules " : { " jest/no-disabled-tests " : " warn " , " jest/no-focused-tests " : " error " , " jest/no-identical-title " : " error " , " jest/prefer-to-have-length " : " warn " , " jest/valid-expect " : " error " } } Pro Tips for Jest + ESLint Use jest/consistent-test-it to enforce consistent test case naming across your codebase Enable jest/require-top-level-describe to maintain organized test structure Implement jest/no-large-snapshots to prevent unwieldy snapshot tests Utilize jest/prefer-expect-assertions for async test reliability Common Pitfalls to Avoid Watch out for these common issues when using Jest with ESLint: Running ESLint on test files without proper Jest environment configuration Missing eslint-plugin-jest in your dev dependencies Incorrectly configured file patterns in your ESLint configuration Not excluding test files from certain general ESLint rules Remember to run both Jest tests and ESLint checks in your CI pipeline to catch issues early. Consider using pre-commit hooks to enforce code quality before changes make it to your repository.