Understanding CSS transition-duration for Web Design

Introduction

The transition-duration property in CSS is essential for creating smooth, visually appealing transitions between different states of an element. By default, it’s set to 0s , meaning no transition occurs. This property helps you create dynamic animations without complicated JavaScript.

Specification

The transition-duration property is part of the CSS Transitions module, which allows smooth animations between different states of an element. Understanding this specification helps you use transition-duration effectively. For more details, check the [CSS Transitions specification]WebsiteUrl.

Syntax

The syntax for transition-duration is straightforward:

transition-duration: time | initial | inherit;

Property Values

time : Duration of the transition effect in seconds ( s ) or milliseconds ( ms ).

: Duration of the transition effect in seconds ( ) or milliseconds ( ). initial : Sets the property to its default value ( 0s ).

: Sets the property to its default value ( ). inherit : Inherits the property from the parent element.

Values

The transition-duration property accepts several values:

<time>

Specifies the duration in seconds ( s ) or milliseconds ( ms ). Negative values are invalid.

initial

Sets the duration to 0s , meaning no transition occurs.

inherit

Inherits the duration from the parent element.

revert

Resets the property to the user agent’s default stylesheet.

revert-layer

Resets the property considering the cascade layer.

unset

Resets the property to its natural value (either inherit or initial ).

Formal Definition

The transition-duration property is part of the CSS Transitions module and specifies the time a transition takes to complete.

Initial Value

Initial Value: 0s

Applies To

Elements: All elements, as well as ::before and ::after pseudo-elements.

Inherited

Inherited: No

Computed Value

Computed Value: As specified

Animation Type

Animation Type: Not animatable

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for transition-duration is:

transition-duration = <time [ 0s, ∞ ] >#

Explanation

<time [0s,∞]> : A valid time value from 0s to infinity.

: A valid time value from to infinity. # : Can be repeated for multiple properties.

Examples

Example 1: Basic Transition Duration

Change the background color of a div on hover with a 2-second transition.

HTML

< div class = " box " >Hover over me!</ div >

CSS

.box { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background-color : red ; transition-property : background-color; transition-duration : 2 s ; } .box : hover { background-color : blue ; }

Example 2: Multiple Transition Durations

Change width and height of a div on hover with different durations.

HTML

< div class = " box " >Hover over me!</ div >

CSS

.box { width : 100 px ; height : 100 px ; background-color : green ; transition-property : width, height; transition-duration : 1 s , 3 s ; } .box : hover { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; }

Example 3: Inheriting Transition Duration

Inherit the transition duration from a parent element.

HTML

< div class = " parent " > < div class = " child " >Hover over me!</ div > </ div >

CSS

.parent { transition-duration : 2 s ; } .child { width : 100 px ; height : 100 px ; background-color : yellow ; transition-property : background-color; transition-duration : inherit ; } .child : hover { background-color : orange ; }

Example 4: Using Initial Value

Set the transition duration to its default value.

HTML

< div class = " box " >Hover over me!</ div >

CSS

.box { width : 100 px ; height : 100 px ; background-color : purple ; transition-property : background-color; transition-duration : initial ; } .box : hover { background-color : pink ; }

Specifications

The transition-duration property is part of the CSS Transitions module, which enables smooth animations between different states of an element.

Specification Details

Module : [CSS Transitions]WebsiteUrl

: [CSS Transitions]WebsiteUrl Property : transition-duration

: Purpose: Specifies the length of time a transition effect takes to complete.

Key Features

Default Value : 0s

: Time Values : Supports seconds ( s ) or milliseconds ( ms ).

: Supports seconds ( ) or milliseconds ( ). Multiple Durations : Allows specifying multiple durations for different properties.

: Allows specifying multiple durations for different properties. Inheritance : Supports inheritance from parent elements.

: Supports inheritance from parent elements. Initial and Unset: Provides options to reset the property.

Official Documentation

For detailed information, refer to the [CSS Transitions specification]WebsiteUrl.

Browser Compatibility

The transition-duration property is widely supported across modern browsers. Here’s a compatibility chart:

Browser Version Supported Since Google Chrome 26 March 2013 Mozilla Firefox 16 October 2012 Microsoft Edge 12 July 2015 Internet Explorer 10 October 2012 Opera 12.1 April 2012 Safari 6.1 November 2012

Notes on Compatibility

Chrome : Supported since version 26.

: Supported since version 26. Firefox : Supported since version 16.

: Supported since version 16. Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 12.

: Supported since version 12. Internet Explorer : Supported since version 10.

: Supported since version 10. Opera : Supported since version 12.1.

: Supported since version 12.1. Safari: Supported since version 6.1.

Polyfills and Fallbacks

For older browsers, use polyfills or JavaScript fallbacks. Libraries like Modernizr can help detect feature support and apply fallbacks.

Example of a Fallback

Here’s an example of a JavaScript fallback:

if ( ! ( ' transition ' in document.documentElement.style)) { // Fallback code here }

This ensures that your transitions still work in older browsers.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS Transition Fallback</ title > < style > .box { width : 100 px ; height : 100 px ; background-color : red ; transition-property : background-color; transition-duration : 2 s ; } .box.hovered { background-color : blue ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " box " id = " transitionBox " >Hover over me!</ div > < script > // Check if the browser supports CSS transitions function supportsTransitions () { var element = document. createElement ( ' div ' ); return ' transition ' in element.style; } if ( ! supportsTransitions ()) { document. getElementById ( ' transitionBox ' ). addEventListener ( ' mouseover ' , function () { this .style.backgroundColor = ' blue ' ; }); document. getElementById ( ' transitionBox ' ). addEventListener ( ' mouseout ' , function () { this .style.backgroundColor = ' red ' ; }); } </ script > </ body > </ html >

Conclusion

Ensuring browser compatibility is key for a smooth user experience. Understanding transition-duration and adding fallbacks can help create seamless transitions across all browsers.

For the latest on browser support, check resources like Can I Use or MDN Web Docs.

FAQs

What is the transition-duration property?

The transition-duration property specifies how long a transition effect lasts.

How do I set a transition to last 3 seconds?

Use transition-duration: 3s; .

Can I set different durations for different properties?

Yes, you can. Example: transition-duration: 1s, 2s, 3s; .

What is the default value of transition-duration ?

The default value is 0s , meaning the transition is instant.

How does transition-duration work with easing functions?

The transition-duration property works with easing functions ( transition-timing-function ) to control the speed curve of the transition.

What happens if I set a negative value for transition-duration ?

Negative values are invalid, and the transition won’t occur.

Can I inherit the transition-duration value?

Yes, use transition-duration: inherit; .

What does the initial value do?

The initial value sets transition-duration to its default ( 0s ).

What is the purpose of the revert value?

The revert value resets the property to the user agent’s default stylesheet value.

What is the revert-layer value used for?

The revert-layer value resets the property considering the cascade layer it’s in.

What does the unset value do?