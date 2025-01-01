Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Understanding CSS scroll-margin Enhance Scrolling

Discover the CSS scroll-margin property.

Learn how to control element visibility during scrolling and explore available options for better web design.
thumbnail

What is scroll-margin?

The scroll-margin property helps you control the space around an element when it is scrolled into view. This is useful for creating smooth and controlled scrolling experiences, making your web designs more intuitive and user-friendly. For example, you can use scroll-margin to ensure that elements don’t snap exactly to the edge of the container but leave some space, enhancing the visual appeal.

Syntax and Values

The scroll-margin property can be used to set margins on all four sides of an element. Here’s how you can use it:

scroll-margin: <length>;
scroll-margin: <length> <length> <length> <length>;
  • <length>: This represents the amount of margin to apply. You can use units like px, em, vh, etc.
  • Global Values: You can also use inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.

Example

/* Setting a uniform scroll margin on all sides */
scroll-margin: 10px;


/* Setting different scroll margins for top, right, bottom, and left */
scroll-margin: 1em 0.5em 1em 1em;


/* Using global values */
scroll-margin: inherit;
scroll-margin: initial;
scroll-margin: revert;
scroll-margin: revert-layer;
scroll-margin: unset;

Practical Examples

To see how scroll-margin works in practice, let’s create a simple example with a horizontally scrolling container.

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <style>
    .scroller {
      width: 250px;
      height: 250px;
      overflow-x: scroll;
      display: flex;
      box-sizing: border-box;
      border: 1px solid #000;
      scroll-snap-type: x mandatory;
    }


    .scroller > div {
      flex: 0 0 250px;
      width: 250px;
      background-color: #663399;
      color: #fff;
      font-size: 30px;
      display: flex;
      align-items: center;
      justify-content: center;
      scroll-snap-align: start;
    }


    .scroller > div:nth-child(2n) {
      background-color: #fff;
      color: #663399;
    }


    .scroller > div:nth-child(2) {
      scroll-margin: 1rem;
    }


    .scroller > div:nth-child(3) {
      scroll-margin: 2rem;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <div class="scroller">
    <div>1</div>
    <div>2</div>
    <div>3</div>
    <div>4</div>
  </div>
</body>
</html>

CSS

  1. Container Styling:

    .scroller {
      width: 250px;
      height: 250px;
      overflow-x: scroll;
      display: flex;
      box-sizing: border-box;
      border: 1px solid #000;
      scroll-snap-type: x mandatory;
    }

  2. Child Elements Styling:

    .scroller > div {
      flex: 0 0 250px;
      width: 250px;
      background-color: #663399;
      color: #fff;
      font-size: 30px;
      display: flex;
      align-items: center;
      justify-content: center;
      scroll-snap-align: start;
    }
    

    .scroller > div:nth-child(2n) {
      background-color: #fff;
      color: #663399;
    }

  3. Scroll Margin Values:

    .scroller > div:nth-child(2) {
      scroll-margin: 1rem;
    }
    

    .scroller > div:nth-child(3) {
      scroll-margin: 2rem;
    }

Result

When you scroll through the container, the scrolling will snap to 1rem outside the left edge of the second <div> and 2rem outside the left edge of the third <div>. This creates a smoother and more controlled scrolling experience, enhancing the user interface.

Browser Compatibility

The scroll-margin property is widely supported across modern web browsers:

BrowserVersion
Chrome69+
Firefox90+
Edge79+
Safari14.1+
Opera56+

Notes on Compatibility

  • Chrome: The scroll-margin property is supported starting from Chrome 69.
  • Firefox: Support began in version 90.
  • Edge: Supported since version 79, which is Chromium-based.
  • Safari: Available from version 14.1.
  • Opera: Supported since version 56, also Chromium-based.

Best Practices

  • Graceful Degradation: Design your web apps to work well even in browsers that don’t support scroll-margin.
  • Progressive Enhancement: Use scroll-margin as an enhancement for compatible browsers while keeping basic functionality for all users.

See Also

For more exploration and a deeper understanding of CSS scrolling features, check out these resources:

  • [CSS scroll snap]WebsiteUrl: Learn about the CSS Scroll Snap Module.
  • [scroll-snap-type]WebsiteUrl: This property defines how scroll snapping should be applied.
  • [scroll-snap-align]WebsiteUrl: This property sets the snap position of the element.

Articles and Tutorials

  • [Well-controlled scrolling with CSS scroll snap]WebsiteUrl: An in-depth article on using CSS scroll snap for better scrolling experiences.
  • [CSS Scroll Snap: Smooth Scrolling]WebsiteUrl: A practical guide on implementing smooth scrolling with CSS scroll snap.

Documentation and Specifications

  • [CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1]WebsiteUrl: The official specification for the CSS Scroll Snap Module.
  • [MDN Web Docs]WebsiteUrl: Comprehensive documentation and examples on the scroll-margin property.

Additional Resources

  • [Can I Use]WebsiteUrl: Check the browser compatibility for CSS scroll snap features.
  • [W3C CSS Scroll Snap Module]WebsiteUrl: The official W3C recommendation for the CSS Scroll Snap Module.

Community and Support

  • [Stack Overflow]WebsiteUrl: A community platform for asking questions and finding solutions related to CSS scroll snap.
  • [CSS-Tricks Forums]WebsiteUrl: A forum for discussing CSS techniques and best practices.

Learning Platforms

  • [FreeCodeCamp]WebsiteUrl: A tutorial on CSS scroll snap for beginners.
  • [CodePen]WebsiteUrl: A collection of CodePen examples showcasing CSS scroll snap in action.

These resources will help you understand the scroll-margin property and related CSS features better, allowing you to create more advanced and user-friendly web designs. Happy coding!

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.