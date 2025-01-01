Understanding CSS scroll-margin-left for Smooth Scrolling

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The scroll-margin-left property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers and designers. It lets you control how elements snap into place when scrolling, specifically defining the left margin of the scroll snap area. This property has been widely supported since July 2019, making it a reliable choice for modern web development. By using scroll-margin-left, you can create smoother and more visually appealing scrolling experiences.

Browser Compatibility and Baseline

The scroll-margin-left property is well-supported across many devices and browsers. It’s been available since July 2019, so you can use it confidently in your projects.

Browser Compatibility:

  • Google Chrome 69
  • Edge 79
  • Firefox 68
  • Opera 56
  • Safari 14.1

Baseline: This feature is widely available and has been consistently supported across major browsers for several years. For more detailed information on compatibility, check the MDN Web Docs.

Definition and Syntax

The scroll-margin-left property defines the left margin of the scroll snap area. This margin determines the outset from the left edge of the scroll container, which is used for snapping the element into place during scrolling.

Syntax:

/* <length> values */
scroll-margin-left: 10px;
scroll-margin-left: 1em;


/* Global values */
scroll-margin-left: inherit;
scroll-margin-left: initial;
scroll-margin-left: revert;
scroll-margin-left: revert-layer;
scroll-margin-left: unset;

Property Values

The scroll-margin-left property accepts specific values to define the outset from the left edge of the scroll container.

1. <length>: Specifies the outset using length units like px, em, rem, vh, etc.

Example:

scroll-margin-left: 10px;
scroll-margin-left: 1em;

2. Global Values: Standard CSS values to manage property inheritance and resetting.

Example:

scroll-margin-left: inherit;
scroll-margin-left: initial;
scroll-margin-left: revert;
scroll-margin-left: revert-layer;
scroll-margin-left: unset;

Usage Example

Let’s create a horizontally scrolling container with images that snap into place when scrolling. Each image will have a different scroll-margin-left value.

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .photo-container {
            width: 300px;
            height: 300px;
            overflow-x: auto;
            overflow-y: hidden;
            white-space: nowrap;
            scroll-snap-type: x mandatory;
        }


        .photo {
            width: 296px;
            height: 275px;
            scroll-snap-align: start;
        }


        .photo:nth-child(1) {
            scroll-margin-left: 1rem;
        }


        .photo:nth-child(2) {
            scroll-margin-left: 2rem;
        }


        .photo:nth-child(3) {
            scroll-margin-left: 3rem;
        }


        .photo:nth-child(4) {
            scroll-margin-left: 4rem;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="photo-container">
        <img src="image1.jpeg" class="photo" />
        <img src="image2.png" class="photo" />
        <img src="image3.jpg" class="photo" />
        <img src="image4.jpeg" class="photo" />
    </div>
</body>
</html>

CSS Explanation:

  • .photo-container: The scrolling container with a fixed width and height, and the overflow set to auto for horizontal scrolling.
  • .photo: Each image within the container is given a class of .photo. The scroll-snap-align property is set to start.
  • .photo:nth-child(n): Each image is given a different scroll-margin-left value using the nth-child selector.

Output: When you scroll through the images, each will snap into place with a different margin from the left edge of the container, creating a smooth scrolling experience.

Supported Browsers

The scroll-margin-left property is supported across a wide range of modern web browsers:

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 69
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 79
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 68
  • Opera: Supported since version 56
  • Safari: Supported since version 14.1

For more detailed information on browser compatibility, check the MDN Web Docs.

Specifications

The scroll-margin-left property is defined in the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1 specification. This module provides a set of properties that enable precise control over the scrolling behavior of elements.

Specification:

  • CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1: Defined in the “margin-longhands-physical” section.

Link to Specification:

For more detailed information on the specifications, check the MDN Web Docs.

To deepen your understanding of the scroll-margin-left property, explore these related topics:

1. CSS Scroll Snap: Learn more about the CSS Scroll Snap module, which provides a comprehensive set of properties for controlling scroll behavior.

2. Well-Controlled Scrolling with CSS Scroll Snap: This article provides an in-depth look at how to use CSS scroll snap to create well-controlled scrolling experiences.

3. CSS Flexbox: Understanding CSS Flexbox can complement your knowledge of scroll-margin-left. Flexbox is a powerful layout module that makes it easier to design flexible and responsive layout structures.

4. CSS Grid Layout: CSS Grid Layout is a powerful tool for web design. It helps you easily create complex layouts using a grid system. Combine CSS Grid with scroll-margin-left for customized, visually appealing layouts that enhance scrolling.

  • [CSS Grid Layout]WebsiteUrl

5. CSS Animations: CSS Animations make your web elements dynamic and engaging. Use them with scroll-margin-left to create interactive scrolling effects. This captivates users and improves your site’s overall look.

  • [CSS Animations]WebsiteUrl

For more information, check out [MDN Web Docs]WebsiteUrl.

Understanding these related topics will help you create polished and professional web designs that make the most of CSS scroll snap and other advanced features.

https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
