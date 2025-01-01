Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Understanding CSS page-break-inside for Printed Content

Learn how to use the CSS page-break-inside property to control page breaks within elements for printed content.

Explore available options like 'auto' and 'avoid' to enhance readability.
thumbnail

Introduction

The page-break-inside CSS property controls page breaks within elements during printing. Though deprecated and replaced by the [break-inside]WebsiteUrl property, many browsers still support it for compatibility. This article explains page-break-inside in detail, including syntax, values, and practical examples.

Description

The page-break-inside CSS property controls page breaks within elements during printing. This helps keep related content together on a single page, improving readability. Although replaced by [break-inside]WebsiteUrl, understanding page-break-inside is useful for maintaining older websites and ensuring compatibility.

Syntax

/* Keyword values */
page-break-inside: auto;
page-break-inside: avoid;


/* Global values */
page-break-inside: inherit;
page-break-inside: initial;
page-break-inside: revert;
page-break-inside: revert-layer;
page-break-inside: unset;

Keyword Values

  • auto: Allows automatic page breaks inside the element.
  • avoid: Prevents page breaks inside the element, keeping the content together on a single page if possible.

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the page-break-inside value from the parent element.
  • initial: Resets the property to its default value, auto.
  • revert: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to the user agent’s default otherwise.
  • revert-layer: Resets the property to its inherited value from a user-agent stylesheet.
  • unset: Acts as inherit if the property is inherited, or as initial if not.

Page Break Aliases

The page-break-inside property is treated as an alias of break-inside for compatibility:

page-break-inside Valuebreak-inside Value
autoauto
avoidavoid

Formal Definition

The page-break-inside property controls page breaks within block-level elements in the normal flow of the root element.

Propertypage-break-inside
Initial Valueauto
Applies ToBlock-level elements in the normal flow of the root element. User agents may also apply it to other elements like table-row elements.
InheritedNo
Computed ValueAs specified
Animation TypeDiscrete

Formal Syntax

page-break-inside = avoid | auto | inherit

Examples

HTML

<div class="page">
  <p>This is the first paragraph.</p>
  <section class="list">
    <span>A list</span>
    <ol>
      <li>one</li>
      <!-- <li>two</li> -->
    </ol>
  </section>
  <ul>
    <li>one</li>
    <!-- <li>two</li> -->
  </ul>
  <p>This is the second paragraph.</p>
  <p>This is the third paragraph, it contains more text.</p>
  <p>
    This is the fourth paragraph. It has a little bit more text than the third one.
  </p>
</div>

CSS

.page {
  background-color: #8cffa0;
  height: 90px;
  width: 200px;
  columns: 1;
  column-width: 100px;
}


.list,
ol,
ul,
p {
  break-inside: avoid;
}


p {
  background-color: #8ca0ff;
}


ol,
ul,
.list {
  margin: 0.5em 0;
  display: block;
  background-color: orange;
}


p:first-child {
  margin-top: 0;
}

Result

The break-inside: avoid; property ensures that elements (.list, ol, ul, and p) are not split across page breaks when printed, keeping related content together.

Avoiding Page Breaks Inside Elements

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS page-break-inside property</title>
  <style type="text/css">
    @media print {
      ul {
        page-break-inside: avoid;
      }
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Website</h1>
  <h2>CSS page-break-inside property</h2>
  <br><br><br>
  <img src="WebsiteUrl/wp-content/uploads/Website-logo.png" alt="Website Logo"/>
  <br><br><br><br>
  <p>
    Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe etc with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQ's & Coding question likely to be asked in the interviews & make your upcoming placement season efficient and successful.
  </p>
  <br><br><br>
  <img src="WebsiteUrl/wp-content/uploads/interview-preparation-2.png" alt="Interview Preparation"/>
  <ul>
    <li>Data Structure</li>
    <li>Algorithms</li>
    <li>C Programming</li>
    <li>C++ Programming</li>
    <li>Java Programming</li>
    <li>Python Programming</li>
    <li>PHP Programming</li>
    <li>Operating System</li>
    <li>Computer Networks</li>
    <li>DBMS</li>
    <li>SQL</li>
    <li>TOC</li>
  </ul>
</body>
</html>

CSS

@media print {
  ul {
    page-break-inside: avoid;
  }
}

Output

When this page is printed, the ul list elements will not be split across pages, ensuring the list appears as a single, coherent block of content.

Avoiding Page Breaks with none

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS page-break-inside property</title>
  <style type="text/css">
    @media print {
      ul {
        page-break-inside: avoid;
      }
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Website</h1>
  <h2>CSS page-break-inside property</h2>
  <br><br><br>
  <img src="WebsiteUrl/wp-content/uploads/Website-logo.png" alt="Website Logo"/>
  <br><br><br><br>
  <p>
    Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe etc with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQ's & Coding question likely to be asked in the interviews & make your upcoming placement season efficient and successful.
  </p>
  <br><br><br>
  <img src="WebsiteUrl/wp-content/uploads/interview-preparation-2.png" alt="Interview Preparation"/>
  <ul>
    <li>Data Structure</li>
    <li>Algorithms</li>
    <li>C Programming</li>
    <li>C++ Programming</li>
    <li>Java Programming</li>
    <li>Python Programming</li>
    <li>PHP Programming</li>
    <li>Operating System</li>
    <li>Computer Networks</li>
    <li>DBMS</li>
    <li>SQL</li>
    <li>TOC</li>
  </ul>
</body>
</html>

CSS

@media print {
  ul {
    page-break-inside: avoid;
  }
}

Output

When this page is printed, the ul list elements will not be split across pages, ensuring the list appears as a single, coherent block of content.

Specifications

The page-break-inside property is defined in the CSS Paged Media Module Level 3 specification. This module provides rules for controlling the layout of content when printing web pages. You can find the details in the [CSS Paged Media Module Level 3]WebsiteUrl.

Browser Compatibility

The page-break-inside property is supported by a wide range of browsers, including:

  • Google Chrome 1.0
  • Edge 12.0
  • Internet Explorer 8.0
  • Firefox 19.0
  • Safari 1.3
  • Opera 7.0

Tips for Ensuring Compatibility

  1. Test Across Browsers: Always test your web pages across different browsers to ensure that the page-break-inside property is working as expected.
  2. Use Polyfills: If you need to support very old browsers that do not support the page-break-inside property, consider using polyfills to mimic the behavior.
  3. Fallback Solutions: Provide fallback solutions for browsers that do not support the property, ensuring that the content remains readable even if the property is not applied.

See Also

  • [break-before]WebsiteUrl: Controls where page, column, or region breaks occur before an element.
  • [break-after]WebsiteUrl: Controls where page, column, or region breaks occur after an element.
  • [break-inside]WebsiteUrl: Controls how page, column, or region breaks occur inside an element.
  • [page-break-after]WebsiteUrl: Inserts page breaks after an element.
  • [page-break-before]WebsiteUrl: Inserts page breaks before an element.
  • [orphans]WebsiteUrl: Specifies the minimum number of lines of a block container that must be left at the bottom of a page.
  • [widows]WebsiteUrl: Specifies the minimum number of lines of a block container that must be left at the top of a page.
  • [HTML Reference Guide]WebsiteUrl: A comprehensive guide to HTML, including detailed explanations of various elements and attributes.
icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.