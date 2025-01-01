Understanding CSS page-break-inside for Printed Content

Introduction

The page-break-inside CSS property controls page breaks within elements during printing. Though deprecated and replaced by the [ break-inside ]WebsiteUrl property, many browsers still support it for compatibility. This article explains page-break-inside in detail, including syntax, values, and practical examples.

Description

The page-break-inside CSS property controls page breaks within elements during printing. This helps keep related content together on a single page, improving readability. Although replaced by [ break-inside ]WebsiteUrl, understanding page-break-inside is useful for maintaining older websites and ensuring compatibility.

Syntax

/* Keyword values */ page-break-inside: auto; page-break-inside: avoid; /* Global values */ page-break-inside: inherit; page-break-inside: initial; page-break-inside: revert; page-break-inside: revert-layer; page-break-inside: unset;

Keyword Values

auto : Allows automatic page breaks inside the element.

: Allows automatic page breaks inside the element. avoid : Prevents page breaks inside the element, keeping the content together on a single page if possible.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the page-break-inside value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Resets the property to its default value, auto .

: Resets the property to its default value, . revert : Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to the user agent’s default otherwise.

: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to the user agent’s default otherwise. revert-layer : Resets the property to its inherited value from a user-agent stylesheet.

: Resets the property to its inherited value from a user-agent stylesheet. unset : Acts as inherit if the property is inherited, or as initial if not.

Page Break Aliases

The page-break-inside property is treated as an alias of break-inside for compatibility:

page-break-inside Value break-inside Value auto auto avoid avoid

Formal Definition

The page-break-inside property controls page breaks within block-level elements in the normal flow of the root element.

Property page-break-inside Initial Value auto Applies To Block-level elements in the normal flow of the root element. User agents may also apply it to other elements like table-row elements. Inherited No Computed Value As specified Animation Type Discrete

Formal Syntax

page-break-inside = avoid | auto | inherit

Examples

HTML

< div class = " page " > < p >This is the first paragraph.</ p > < section class = " list " > < span >A list</ span > < ol > < li >one</ li > <!-- <li>two</li> --> </ ol > </ section > < ul > < li >one</ li > <!-- <li>two</li> --> </ ul > < p >This is the second paragraph.</ p > < p >This is the third paragraph, it contains more text.</ p > < p > This is the fourth paragraph. It has a little bit more text than the third one. </ p > </ div >

CSS

.page { background-color : #8cffa0 ; height : 90 px ; width : 200 px ; columns : 1 ; column-width : 100 px ; } .list , ol , ul , p { break-inside : avoid ; } p { background-color : #8ca0ff ; } ol , ul , .list { margin : 0.5 em 0 ; display : block ; background-color : orange ; } p : first-child { margin-top : 0 ; }

Result

The break-inside: avoid; property ensures that elements ( .list , ol , ul , and p ) are not split across page breaks when printed, keeping related content together.

Avoiding Page Breaks Inside Elements

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS page-break-inside property</ title > < style type = " text/css " > @media print { ul { page-break-inside : avoid ; } } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > < h2 >CSS page-break-inside property</ h2 > < br >< br >< br > < img src = " WebsiteUrl/wp-content/uploads/Website-logo.png " alt = " Website Logo " /> < br >< br >< br >< br > < p > Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe etc with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQ's & Coding question likely to be asked in the interviews & make your upcoming placement season efficient and successful. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < img src = " WebsiteUrl/wp-content/uploads/interview-preparation-2.png " alt = " Interview Preparation " /> < ul > < li >Data Structure</ li > < li >Algorithms</ li > < li >C Programming</ li > < li >C++ Programming</ li > < li >Java Programming</ li > < li >Python Programming</ li > < li >PHP Programming</ li > < li >Operating System</ li > < li >Computer Networks</ li > < li >DBMS</ li > < li >SQL</ li > < li >TOC</ li > </ ul > </ body > </ html >

CSS

@media print { ul { page-break-inside : avoid ; } }

Output

When this page is printed, the ul list elements will not be split across pages, ensuring the list appears as a single, coherent block of content.

Avoiding Page Breaks with none

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS page-break-inside property</ title > < style type = " text/css " > @media print { ul { page-break-inside : avoid ; } } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Website</ h1 > < h2 >CSS page-break-inside property</ h2 > < br >< br >< br > < img src = " WebsiteUrl/wp-content/uploads/Website-logo.png " alt = " Website Logo " /> < br >< br >< br >< br > < p > Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe etc with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQ's & Coding question likely to be asked in the interviews & make your upcoming placement season efficient and successful. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < img src = " WebsiteUrl/wp-content/uploads/interview-preparation-2.png " alt = " Interview Preparation " /> < ul > < li >Data Structure</ li > < li >Algorithms</ li > < li >C Programming</ li > < li >C++ Programming</ li > < li >Java Programming</ li > < li >Python Programming</ li > < li >PHP Programming</ li > < li >Operating System</ li > < li >Computer Networks</ li > < li >DBMS</ li > < li >SQL</ li > < li >TOC</ li > </ ul > </ body > </ html >

CSS

@media print { ul { page-break-inside : avoid ; } }

Output

When this page is printed, the ul list elements will not be split across pages, ensuring the list appears as a single, coherent block of content.

Specifications

The page-break-inside property is defined in the CSS Paged Media Module Level 3 specification. This module provides rules for controlling the layout of content when printing web pages. You can find the details in the [CSS Paged Media Module Level 3]WebsiteUrl.

Browser Compatibility

The page-break-inside property is supported by a wide range of browsers, including:

Google Chrome 1.0

Edge 12.0

Internet Explorer 8.0

Firefox 19.0

Safari 1.3

Opera 7.0

Tips for Ensuring Compatibility

Test Across Browsers: Always test your web pages across different browsers to ensure that the page-break-inside property is working as expected. Use Polyfills: If you need to support very old browsers that do not support the page-break-inside property, consider using polyfills to mimic the behavior. Fallback Solutions: Provide fallback solutions for browsers that do not support the property, ensuring that the content remains readable even if the property is not applied.

