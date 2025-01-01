Tillitsdone
Routing Basics in Astro.js: Static & Dynamic Routes

Learn the fundamentals of Astro.js routing system, from basic static routes to dynamic route generation.

Discover how file-based routing works and implement flexible URL structures.
Routing Basics in Astro.js: Static and Dynamic Routes

A minimalist geometric path through a crystal maze featuring interconnected translucent crystal structures dominant light blue and silver colors sharp crystalline formations representing routes aerial view perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Ever wondered how Astro.js handles routing so seamlessly? Let’s dive into the world of static and dynamic routes in Astro.js - a topic that might seem complex at first but becomes crystal clear once you understand the basics.

Understanding File-Based Routing

At its core, Astro.js follows a file-based routing system, which means your file structure directly maps to your website’s URLs. It’s like organizing your room - every item has its designated place, and you know exactly where to find it.

Think of your src/pages directory as the blueprint of your website. When you create a file here, Astro automatically generates a corresponding route. For example, src/pages/about.astro becomes /about, and src/pages/blog.astro transforms into /blog. Simple, right?

Abstract flowing pathways made of light trails against a dark background featuring bright cobalt blue and silver streaks forming interconnected network patterns low angle shot looking upward high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Static Routes: The Foundation

Static routes are like the reliable friends in your life - they’re consistent and predictable. These are your basic pages with fixed URLs that don’t change based on user input or data.

Here’s how you might structure your static routes:

src/pages/
  ├── index.astro    // homepage (/)
  ├── about.astro    // about page (/about)
  └── contact.astro  // contact page (/contact)

Dynamic Routes: The Game Changer

Now, let’s talk about dynamic routes - the flexible powerhouse of Astro.js routing. They’re perfect when you need URLs that adapt to your content, like blog posts or product pages.

A futuristic crystal landscape with floating geometric shapes featuring bright blue and silver crystals casting light reflections dominant bright colors shot from ground level perspective looking up at floating elements high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

To create dynamic routes, use square brackets in your file names to define parameters. For instance, src/pages/blog/[slug].astro will match URLs like /blog/my-first-post or /blog/astro-is-awesome.

Here’s a practical example:

---
export async function getStaticPaths() {
  const posts = await getPosts();
  return posts.map(post => ({
    params: { slug: post.slug },
    props: { post }
  }));
}


const { post } = Astro.props;
---
<h1>{post.title}</h1>

Rest Parameters: The Swiss Army Knife

For those situations where you need even more flexibility, Astro.js offers rest parameters using [...path]. This is particularly useful for catch-all routes or nested dynamic content.

Remember, while this power is amazing, use it wisely to maintain a clean and intuitive URL structure for your users.

A vast landscape of interconnected geometric crystal formations stretching to horizon featuring metallic silver and bright blue crystal structures catching light panoramic view from elevated perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

