rick@tillitsdone.com
+66824564755
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
Handle WordPress API Media in Next.js Apps
Learn how to effectively manage and optimize WordPress media assets in your Next.js projects.
Master image handling, optimization techniques, and best practices for seamless integration.
Master image handling, optimization techniques, and best practices for seamless integration.
NEXTJS
WORDPRESS
MEDIA-OPTIMIZATION
IMAGE-HANDLING
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
WordPress API + Tailwind CSS in Next.js Guide
Learn how to build a modern web application by combining WordPress as a headless CMS with Next.js and Tailwind CSS.
Discover best practices for API integration and styling.
Discover best practices for API integration and styling.
WORDPRESS
NEXT.JS
TAILWIND-CSS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
API-INTEGRATION
Implementing Pagination for WordPress Posts in Next.js
Learn how to implement efficient pagination for WordPress posts in your Next.js application, including API setup, frontend implementation, and performance optimization techniques.
NEXT.JS
WORDPRESS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
PAGINATION
API-INTEGRATION
Customize WordPress Content in Next.js Apps
Learn how to create stunning, customized displays of WordPress content in Next.js applications, covering optimization techniques, performance considerations, and best practices for seamless integration.
NEXTJS
WORDPRESS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CONTENT-MANAGEMENT
FRONTEND
Secure WordPress API Routes in Next.js Apps
Learn how to implement secure authentication and protected routes when integrating WordPress API with Next.js, including JWT setup, middleware configuration, and best practices.
NEXTJS
WORDPRESS
AUTHENTICATION
API-INTEGRATION
WEB-SECURITY
Using ISR with WordPress API in Next.js Guide
Learn how to implement Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR) with WordPress API in Next.js to achieve optimal performance and keep your content fresh while maintaining blazing-fast load times.
NEXT.JS
WORDPRESS
ISR
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
PERFORMANCE
Fetching and Rendering WordPress Posts in Next.js
Learn how to seamlessly integrate WordPress content with Next.js through the REST API.
Discover best practices for fetching posts, optimizing performance, and creating a modern blog experience.
Discover best practices for fetching posts, optimizing performance, and creating a modern blog experience.
NEXT.JS
WORDPRESS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
API-INTEGRATION
FRONTEND-DEVELOPMENT
Optimize SEO: Next.js + WordPress API Guide
Learn how to leverage Next.js and WordPress API for maximum SEO performance.
Discover implementation strategies for meta tags, sitemaps, structured data, and performance optimization.
Discover implementation strategies for meta tags, sitemaps, structured data, and performance optimization.
NEXTJS
WORDPRESS
SEO
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
API-INTEGRATION
Building a Blog with Next.js & WordPress REST API
Learn how to create a modern, high-performance blog by combining Next.js with WordPress as a headless CMS.
Discover best practices for setup, data fetching, and deployment.
Discover best practices for setup, data fetching, and deployment.
NEXT.JS
WORDPRESS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
REST-API
FRONTEND
WordPress API + Next.js: Build Dynamic Sites
Learn how to integrate WordPress API with Next.js to create high-performance dynamic websites.
Discover best practices, optimization strategies, and security considerations.
Discover best practices, optimization strategies, and security considerations.
WORDPRESS
NEXT.JS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
API-INTEGRATION
HEADLESS-CMS
Real-Time Features: Next.js + Strapi Webhooks
Discover how to implement powerful real-time features in your Next.js applications using Strapi webhooks.
Learn best practices, setup processes, and practical implementation tips.
Learn best practices, setup processes, and practical implementation tips.
NEXT.JS
STRAPI
REAL-TIME
WEBHOOKS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
Best Practices for SEO in Next.js with Strapi
Discover essential SEO optimization techniques for Next.js and Strapi integration.
Learn about meta tags, image optimization, URL structure, and performance best practices for better search rankings.
Learn about meta tags, image optimization, URL structure, and performance best practices for better search rankings.
NEXTJS
STRAPI
SEO
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CMS
Next.js + Strapi: Build Multilingual Websites
Learn how to create a powerful multilingual website using Next.js and Strapi CMS.
Discover best practices for content structure, language switching, and SEO optimization in this comprehensive guide.
Discover best practices for content structure, language switching, and SEO optimization in this comprehensive guide.
NEXT.JS
STRAPI
MULTILINGUAL
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CMS
Using Strapi GraphQL API with Next.js Guide
Learn how to integrate Strapi's GraphQL API with Next.js to build powerful web applications.
Discover best practices for setup, data fetching, and optimization in this comprehensive guide.
Discover best practices for setup, data fetching, and optimization in this comprehensive guide.
NEXTJS
STRAPI
GRAPHQL
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CMS
Deploy Next.js & Strapi Apps on Vercel Guide
Learn how to seamlessly deploy your Next.js and Strapi application to Vercel with this comprehensive guide.
Discover best practices, avoid common pitfalls, and optimize your deployment.
Discover best practices, avoid common pitfalls, and optimize your deployment.
NEXTJS
STRAPI
VERCEL
DEPLOYMENT
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
Dynamic Routing in Next.js with Strapi Backend
Learn how to implement dynamic routing in Next.js using Strapi as a headless CMS.
Discover best practices for creating flexible, content-driven websites with optimized performance and SEO.
Discover best practices for creating flexible, content-driven websites with optimized performance and SEO.
NEXTJS
STRAPI
DYNAMIC-ROUTING
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CMS
Handle Authentication in Next.js with Strapi
Learn how to implement secure user authentication in your Next.js application using Strapi as a backend.
A comprehensive guide covering setup, implementation, and best practices.
A comprehensive guide covering setup, implementation, and best practices.
NEXTJS
STRAPI
AUTHENTICATION
WEB-SECURITY
JAVASCRIPT
Optimize API Calls: Next.js with Strapi Guide
Learn practical techniques for optimizing API calls between Next.js and Strapi, including caching strategies, data fetching optimization, and advanced performance improvements for better app performance.
NEXTJS
STRAPI
PERFORMANCE
API-OPTIMIZATION
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
Building a Blog with Next.js and Strapi Guide
Learn how to create a modern, high-performance blog using Next.js and Strapi.
This comprehensive guide covers setup, development, and deployment with best practices and tips.
This comprehensive guide covers setup, development, and deployment with best practices and tips.
NEXT.JS
STRAPI
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CMS
JAVASCRIPT
Integrating Strapi with Next.js for CMS
Discover how to combine Next.js and Strapi to create a powerful headless CMS solution.
Learn about setup, integration, content management, and best practices for modern web development.
Learn about setup, integration, content management, and best practices for modern web development.
NEXT.JS
STRAPI
HEADLESS-CMS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
Debugging Next.js Applications Like a Pro
Master the art of debugging Next.js applications with advanced techniques, from leveraging developer tools to implementing strategic console logging and performance profiling for optimal results.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
DEBUGGING
JAVASCRIPT
REACT
Mastering Image Optimization in Next.js Guide
Discover powerful techniques for optimizing images in Next.js applications.
Learn about automatic resizing, modern format conversion, and smart loading strategies for better performance.
Learn about automatic resizing, modern format conversion, and smart loading strategies for better performance.
NEXTJS
WEB-PERFORMANCE
IMAGE-OPTIMIZATION
REACT
Creating Reusable Components in Next.js
Learn how to build maintainable Next.js applications by creating reusable components.
Discover best practices, implementation patterns, and testing strategies for component-based development.
Discover best practices, implementation patterns, and testing strategies for component-based development.
NEXT.JS
REACT
COMPONENTS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
Using Environment Variables Securely in Next.js
Learn how to properly manage and secure environment variables in your Next.js applications.
Discover best practices, security tips, and advanced techniques for handling sensitive data.
Discover best practices, security tips, and advanced techniques for handling sensitive data.
NEXTJS
SECURITY
ENVIRONMENT-VARIABLES
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
SEO Best Practices in Next.js Projects Guide
Master SEO implementation in Next.js with our comprehensive guide covering metadata optimization, dynamic routes, image optimization, Core Web Vitals, and structured data for better search rankings.
NEXTJS
SEO-OPTIMIZATION
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
REACT
PERFORMANCE
Leveraging Middleware in Next.js for Advanced Use
Explore advanced use cases of Next.js middleware, from sophisticated authentication patterns to intelligent request processing and performance optimization techniques for modern web applications.
NEXTJS
MIDDLEWARE
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
PERFORMANCE
AUTHENTICATION
Implementing Dynamic Routing in Next.js Guide
Master dynamic routing in Next.js with this comprehensive guide.
Learn how to create flexible URL patterns, handle parameters, and implement advanced routing strategies for scalable web applications.
Learn how to create flexible URL patterns, handle parameters, and implement advanced routing strategies for scalable web applications.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
ROUTING
REACT
Master NextJS Data Fetching with Props Guide
Learn how to effectively use getStaticProps and getServerSideProps in Next.js for optimal performance.
Discover best practices, real-world examples, and expert tips for data fetching.
Discover best practices, real-world examples, and expert tips for data fetching.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
PERFORMANCE
DATA-FETCHING
Top 10 Next.js Development Tips for Beginners
Master Next.js development with these essential tips covering routing, performance optimization, data fetching, error handling, and best practices.
Perfect for developers starting their Next.js journey.
Perfect for developers starting their Next.js journey.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
REACT
CODING-TIPS
Optimize Next.js Apps for Peak Performance
Master the art of Next.js performance optimization with practical tips on image optimization, route handling, Server Components, and advanced caching strategies for lightning-fast web applications.
NEXTJS
PERFORMANCE
WEB-OPTIMIZATION
REACT
Deploying Next.js Apps: Essential Tips and Tricks
Master the art of deploying Next.js applications with our comprehensive guide covering performance optimization, environment setup, CI/CD implementation, and advanced deployment strategies.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
DEPLOYMENT
PERFORMANCE
DEVOPS
Best Practices for API Routes in Next.js
Learn essential best practices for implementing API routes in Next.js, including route organization, error handling, security measures, and performance optimization techniques for robust backend development.
NEXTJS
API-ROUTES
BACKEND
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
Error Handling and Debugging in Next.js
Master error handling and debugging in Next.js with practical strategies, from implementing error boundaries to advanced debugging techniques.
Learn to build more resilient applications.
Learn to build more resilient applications.
NEXTJS
ERROR-HANDLING
DEBUGGING
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
REACT
Mastering Styling Best Practices in Next.js
Discover modern styling approaches for Next.js applications, including CSS Modules, Tailwind CSS, and performance optimization techniques.
Learn how to build scalable and maintainable styling architecture.
Learn how to build scalable and maintainable styling architecture.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CSS
FRONTEND
STYLING
Optimize NextJS Apps with SSG and SSR Rendering
Learn how to effectively implement Static Site Generation (SSG) and Server-Side Rendering (SSR) in NextJS applications.
Master the art of choosing the right rendering strategy.
Master the art of choosing the right rendering strategy.
NEXTJS
WEB-PERFORMANCE
REACT
FRONTEND-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
Implementing Authentication in Next.js Guide
Master secure authentication implementation in Next.js applications with step-by-step guidance.
Learn about NextAuth.js, middleware protection, and industry best practices for user authentication.
Learn about NextAuth.js, middleware protection, and industry best practices for user authentication.
NEXTJS
AUTHENTICATION
WEB-SECURITY
JAVASCRIPT
Effective State Management in Next.js Guide
Master state management in Next.js with comprehensive strategies covering local state, server components, global state solutions, and performance optimization techniques for modern web applications.
NEXTJS
STATE-MANAGEMENT
REACT
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
SEO Strategies for Next.js Projects
Master SEO optimization for Next.js applications with our comprehensive guide covering metadata optimization, dynamic rendering, structured data, URL structuring, and international SEO implementation.
NEXTJS
SEO-OPTIMIZATION
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
PERFORMANCE
TECHNICAL-SEO
Best Practices for Next.js Routing Guide
Master Next.js routing with our comprehensive guide covering App Router, dynamic routes, parallel routing, and advanced patterns.
Learn how to structure your routes for optimal performance and maintainability.
Learn how to structure your routes for optimal performance and maintainability.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
ROUTING
REACT
PERFORMANCE
Serverless Architectures with Next.js & AWS Lambda
Explore how to build modern scalable applications by combining Next.js with AWS Lambda.
Learn best practices, optimization techniques, and real-world implementation strategies for serverless architecture.
Learn best practices, optimization techniques, and real-world implementation strategies for serverless architecture.
SERVERLESS
NEXT.JS
AWS-LAMBDA
CLOUD-COMPUTING
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
Build Real-Time Apps with Next.js WebSockets
Learn how to integrate WebSockets with Next.js to create powerful real-time features.
This guide covers setup, implementation, and advanced patterns for building modern interactive applications.
This guide covers setup, implementation, and advanced patterns for building modern interactive applications.
NEXTJS
WEBSOCKETS
REAL-TIME
JAVASCRIPT
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
Advanced Patterns for State Management in Next.js
Explore advanced state management patterns in Next.js applications, including compound state, state machines, server state synchronization, context composition, and optimistic updates for better app performance.
NEXTJS
REACT
STATEMANAGEMENT
WEBDEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
Creating Multi-Tenant Apps with Next.js Guide
Learn how to build scalable multi-tenant applications using Next.js, covering architecture decisions, security considerations, and best practices for serving multiple customers efficiently.
NEXTJS
MULTI-TENANT
WEB-ARCHITECTURE
SCALABILITY
SOFTWARE-DEVELOPMENT
Using Next.js Edge Functions: Speed Up Your Apps
Discover how Next.js Edge Functions can revolutionize your application performance by bringing computation closer to users, reducing latency, and enabling global scalability.
NEXTJS
EDGE-COMPUTING
WEB-PERFORMANCE
SERVERLESS
Mastering Dynamic Routing and API Routes in Next.js
Dive deep into Next.js dynamic routing and API routes.
Learn advanced patterns, best practices, and real-world implementations for building flexible and powerful web applications.
Learn advanced patterns, best practices, and real-world implementations for building flexible and powerful web applications.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
DYNAMIC-ROUTING
API-ROUTES
REACT
Implementing ISR in Next.js: Dynamic Updates
Explore how to implement Incremental Static Regeneration in Next.js applications to achieve the perfect balance between static performance and dynamic content updates.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
PERFORMANCE
STATIC-GENERATION
JAVASCRIPT
Custom Middleware in Next.js: Advanced Guide
Explore advanced Next.js middleware implementations for geolocation routing, multi-tenant authentication, and real-time request transformation.
Learn best practices and optimization techniques.
Learn best practices and optimization techniques.
NEXTJS
MIDDLEWARE
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
PERFORMANCE
Optimize Next.js Apps with Server Components
Discover how to leverage Next.js Server Components to boost application performance, reduce bundle sizes, and create faster, more efficient web applications with advanced optimization techniques.
NEXT.JS
SERVER-COMPONENTS
WEB-PERFORMANCE
REACT
FRONTEND-DEVELOPMENT
File-Based Routing System in Next.js Guide
Explore Next.js's intuitive file-based routing system, learn how it simplifies web development through directory structures, and master dynamic routes for better React applications.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
REACT
ROUTING
JAVASCRIPT
Optimizing Images with Next.js Image Component
Learn how to optimize your website's performance using Next.js Image Component.
Discover automatic lazy loading, responsive images, and best practices for faster loading times and better user experience.
Discover automatic lazy loading, responsive images, and best practices for faster loading times and better user experience.
NEXTJS
WEB-PERFORMANCE
IMAGE-OPTIMIZATION
FRONTEND-DEVELOPMENT
Deploy Next.js Apps: Vercel & Other Platforms
Explore comprehensive guide to deploying Next.js applications, comparing Vercel with alternative platforms.
Learn deployment best practices and choose the right hosting solution.
Learn deployment best practices and choose the right hosting solution.
NEXT.JS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
DEPLOYMENT
VERCEL
CLOUD-HOSTING
Data Fetching in Next.js: A Complete Guide
Learn the fundamentals of data fetching in Next.js with getStaticProps and getServerSideProps.
Master static generation and server-side rendering for optimal web application performance.
Master static generation and server-side rendering for optimal web application performance.
NEXT.JS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
DATA-FETCHING
REACT
Styling in Next.js: CSS, Sass, & Components
Explore the versatile styling options in Next.js, from CSS Modules to Sass and Styled Components.
Learn how to effectively style your Next.js applications with modern approaches.
Learn how to effectively style your Next.js applications with modern approaches.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CSS
STYLED-COMPONENTS
FRONTEND
Using API Routes in Next.js for Backend Logic
Discover how to leverage Next.js API Routes to build powerful backend functionality directly within your Next.js application.
Learn best practices, security tips, and implementation strategies.
Learn best practices, security tips, and implementation strategies.
NEXT.JS
API-ROUTES
BACKEND-DEVELOPMENT
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
Building Static and Dynamic Pages with Next.js
Explore the power of Next.js in creating performant web applications through static generation and server-side rendering.
Learn when and how to use each approach for optimal results.
Learn when and how to use each approach for optimal results.
NEXT.JS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
STATIC-PAGES
DYNAMIC-ROUTING
REACT
Understanding Pages and Routing in Next.js Guide
Master Next.js routing with our comprehensive guide.
Learn about file-system based routing, dynamic routes, nested structures, and catch-all routes for building efficient web applications.
Learn about file-system based routing, dynamic routes, nested structures, and catch-all routes for building efficient web applications.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
FRONTEND
REACT
How to Set Up a Next.js Project from Scratch
Learn how to create and configure a Next.js project from the ground up.
This guide covers installation, project structure, essential configurations, and best practices for beginners.
This guide covers installation, project structure, essential configurations, and best practices for beginners.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
REACT
PROGRAMMING
Introduction to Next.js and its Core Features
Explore Next.js, the powerful React framework that simplifies web development with features like file-based routing, server-side rendering, API routes, and built-in optimizations.
NEXT.JS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
REACT-FRAMEWORK
JAVASCRIPT
FRONTEND
196 ArticlesExplore
ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 ArticlesExplore
Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 ArticlesExplore
Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 ArticlesExplore
Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 ArticlesExplore
TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 ArticlesExplore
Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 ArticlesExplore
Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 ArticlesExplore
AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 ArticlesExplore
Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 ArticlesExplore
Website development th
10 ArticlesExplore
Mobile application th
5 ArticlesExplore
Reactjs th
3 ArticlesExplore
Flutter th
3 ArticlesExplore
Nextjs th
1 ArticlesExplore
Software house th
1 ArticlesExplore
Nodejs th
337 ArticlesExplore
CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
