NextJs App Router Wizard Online playground
Learn how to use the App Router Wizard to create GET, POST, and PUT endpoints effortlessly, exploring various customization options with an interactive playground.
Parameters
API Method
Method for API Request
post
post
put
put
get
get
delete
delete
Headers
Enable headers reading
Yes
No
Params
Enable params reading
Yes
No
Query String
Enable query string reading
Yes
No
Rate limit
Enable API Rate limiting
Yes
No
Cookies
Enable cookies reading
Yes
No
CORS
Response specify Access-Control-Allow-Origin
Authorization header
Enable authorization header reading
Yes
No
app/items/route.ts
Sharing / Save
Copy the link to easily share it with friends, or save the result to revisit and use it later at your convenience.
Copy link
Save
