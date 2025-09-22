- Date library
- Dayjs
- Moment.js
- Luxon
- Query Engine
- Axios
- Apollo Client
- Tanstack Query
- Frontend
- Rechart
- NextJs App Router Wizard
- Google analytics
- Utility
- Lodash
- Regex
- Commander
- Docker compose
- Shell
React , NextJs, NodeJs , Flutter dev company base in Thailand
Test Luxon parsing(fromFormat) with Luxon online playground
Test Luxon parsing(fromFormat) easily with the online Luxon playground. This tool allows you to experiment with Luxon in real time. Use it to parse and observing the results instantly.
v3.5.0
Parameters
Date Value String
Text in any date value
Formatting
Enter desired formatting you can see a hint from dropdown
Locale
Output language
Token Tips
These are list of token that you can use in Formatting
d
day of the month, no padding
22
dd
day of the month, padded to 2
22
c
day of the week, as number from 1-7 (Monday is 1, Sunday is 7)
1
ccc
day of the week, as an abbreviate localized string
Mon
cccc
day of the week, as an unabbreviated localized string
Monday
ccccc
day of the week, as a single localized letter
M
View All
Output value
N/A
Typescript
Sharing / Save
Copy the link to easily share it with friends, or save the result to revisit and use it later at your convenience.
Copy link
Save
Other Luxon common operations
More operations you can play with.
- FormattingPopularThis hands-on tool allows you to experiment with different format configurations in real time, helping you understand and implement Luxon functionality in your projects.Explore
- ParsingTest Luxon parsing(fromFormat) easily with the online Luxon playground. This tool allows you to experiment with Luxon in real time. Use it to parse and observing the results instantly.Explore
- Get,Set,AdjustThis platform lets you easily plus, minus, and adjust dates and times with instant feedback. It provides a simple space to practice and apply Luxon features confidently in your projects.Explore
- DurationQuickly test Luxon duration functions with our interactive platform, offering instant feedback and an easy way to master time-related features for your projects.Explore
- toRelativeCalendarThis platform offers an easy-to-use environment for testing Luxon's .toRelativeCalendar() function, providing instant feedback and space to practice apply Luxon time-related features in your development work.Explore