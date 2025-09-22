dev_tool/logo.svg
    Luxon Online playground test format function

    This hands-on tool allows you to experiment with different format configurations in real time, helping you understand and implement Luxon functionality in your projects.

    v3.5.0
    Parameters
    Common use
    Setting that most people use
      Manual
      Input by your self
      22/09/2025 06:23
      format("dd/MM/yyyy HH:mm")
      September 22, 2025
      format("MMMM d, yyyy")
      Sep 22, 2025
      format("MMM d, yyyy")
      06:23 A
      format("hh:mm A")
      06:23:58
      format("HH:mm:ss")
      09
      format("LL")
      Sep
      format("LLL")
      September
      format("LLLL")
      2025-09-2206:2306:23:58+0
      format("yyyy-MM-ddTHH:mm:ssZ")
    Date Value String
    Text in any formats that can new Date(...)
    Timezone
    Enter timezone of the date
    Formatting
    Enter desired formatting you can see a hint from dropdown
    Locale
    Output language
    Token Tips
    These are list of token that you can use in Formatting
    d
    day of the month, no padding
    22
    dd
    day of the month, padded to 2
    22
    c
    day of the week, as number from 1-7 (Monday is 1, Sunday is 7)
    1
    ccc
    day of the week, as an abbreviate localized string
    Mon
    cccc
    day of the week, as an unabbreviated localized string
    Monday
    ccccc
    day of the week, as a single localized letter
    M
    Output
    N/A
