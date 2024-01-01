- Services
Services/NextJS Development
Custom NextJS Development Service in Thailand. Fast & SEO-Friendly Web Solutions
Our NextJs developer specializes in building enterprise-grade applications using NextJS advanced features, including Server-Side Rendering (SSR), Static Site Generation (SSG), and Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR). We implement sophisticated performance optimizations like React Server Components, strategic data fetching, and automated image optimization
10
Years of experience
20+
NextJs Projects
- Search engine optimization
- Fast content preloading
- Fast content display
- Efficient image loading
- Multilingual support
- Fast initial load
- Advanced search features
- Streamlined CI/CD process
- Flexible CMS integration
- WordPress CMS setup
- Redis caching for speed
- Comprehensive auto testing
- Multi-language support
- Single sign-on setup
Fast
Performance Focused
We enhance your website's speed for lightning-fast loading and seamless user interaction
- Caching with RedisWe implement Redis caching to speed up data retrieval, enhancing the performance of your applications.
- High-Speed RenderingOur focus on high-speed rendering ensures that your applications perform smoothly, even under heavy load, providing a better user experience.
- Image optimizationWe optimize images by reducing file sizes without sacrificing quality, ensuring faster loading times and improved performance.
- SQL OptimizationWe enhance database performance by optimizing SQL queries, ensuring faster and more efficient data retrieval for your applications.
- FCP OptimizationWe optimize the First Contentful Paint (FCP) to ensure a faster initial load, improving the user's first impression of your web applications.
- LCP OptimizationWe optimize the Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) metric, reducing load times and enhancing user experience on your web applications.
- Web loading time OptimizationWebsite Loading Speed Enhancement including asset compression, lazy loading, dynamic imports, and caching strategies.
- Mem CachingWe use memory caching to store frequently accessed data, enhancing the speed and efficiency of your application.
Secure
Built-in Security
We implement comprehensive security measures and industry best practices throughout your system
- API SecurityWe implement robust API security measures to protect your application's data and maintain system integrity.
- API Request ValidationWe validate API requests to ensure that only correct and safe data is processed by your application.
- API securityWe implement robust API security measures to protect sensitive data, ensuring that your applications remain secure against threats.
- Secure headless CMSWe develop secure headless CMS solutions that offer flexibility and security, allowing for robust content management across platforms.
- Sonar Code ScanningWe use SonarQube for code scanning, identifying vulnerabilities, bugs, and code smells to improve quality.
- SSO integrationWe implement Single Sign-On (SSO) to streamline user authentication, allowing for secure and seamless access across platforms.
Testing
Automated Testing
We conduct thorough automated testing to ensure your website performs reliably and accurately
- Automated testingOur automated testing strategies ensure high-quality applications by identifying and fixing issues early in the development process.
- Load TestingWe perform load testing to assess how your application performs under heavy traffic conditions.
- Spike TestingWe conduct spike testing to determine how your application handles sudden and extreme traffic increases.
- Soak TestingWe conduct soak testing to evaluate the long-term performance and stability of your application under continuous load.
- Unit TestingWe develop unit tests to verify the functionality of individual components in your application.
Scalability
Built to Scale
We design your website to handle growing traffic and seamlessly expand as your audience increases
- DecoupledWe design decoupled architectures that separate concerns, providing greater flexibility, scalability, and ease of maintenance.
- ContainerizationWe implement containerization to ensure consistent and scalable deployment of your applications.
- Microservices scalable SystemWe develop microservices architectures that are scalable and resilient, ensuring that your applications can handle growth and complexity.
- Message QueueWe implement message queues to handle task processing efficiently and reliably, ensuring smooth operation.
Stability
Built for Reliability
We engineer your website to deliver consistent performance and reliable operation day after day
- CI/CDWe implement CI/CD pipelines that automate the deployment process, making your releases faster, more reliable, and less prone to errors.
- Automatic Data BackupWe implement automatic data backup solutions to safeguard your critical information.
- TypesafetyWe ensure typesafety in your codebase, reducing errors and making your applications more reliable and easier to maintain.
- Automatic API client generationWe implement automatic API client generation, reducing development time and minimizing the risk of errors in client code.
- TypescriptWe use TypeScript to enhance code quality, making your applications more maintainable, scalable, and reliable.
Maintainability
Easy Maintenance & Documentation
We provide clear documentation and organized code structure, making future updates and deployments seamless for your development team
- User manual & documentationsWe provide detailed user manuals and documentation, helping users understand and make the most of your applications.
- CI/CDWe implement CI/CD pipelines that automate the deployment process, making your releases faster, more reliable, and less prone to errors.
- Open API DocumentationWe develop Open API documentation that provides clear, comprehensive, and accessible information about your APIs.
Flexible Solutions
Choose How We Work Together
Choose how to work with us: let our team handle your entire project, or add our developers to strengthen your existing team. Either way, you get our decade of experience and technical expertise.
Option 1
Join Your Team
Our developers join your team, short or long term
Flexible Team Size
Add or reduce team members as needed
Monthly Billing
Pay monthly based on team size
Support while working
Support while working with your team
Option 2
Build Full Project
We handle your entire project from start to end
Fixed Team
Set team size for your whole project
Project Billing
Pay by project milestones
Full Support
Complete support until project launch
How we tackle the project
Our Proven Process
We believe in keeping things simple yet effective. Our process combines careful planning with agile development, ensuring we deliver solutions that match your needs perfectly. With regular updates and clear communication, you're always in the loop
Discovery & Planning We begin every project by understanding your business goals and requirements in depth. Our team carefully analyzes your needs, defines clear project scope, plans the right technical architecture, and creates a realistic development timeline. This thorough planning ensures we deliver solutions that truly match your business objectives.
Design & Prototyping Our design process is collaborative and iterative. We start by creating user-friendly UI/UX designs, share them with you for feedback, and continuously refine them until they perfectly match your vision. This approach ensures we deliver designs that not only look great but also provide the best user experience.
Development & Testing Our development process focuses on quality at every step. We write clean, efficient code while keeping you updated with regular demos and progress reports. Through continuous testing, performance optimization, and robust security implementation, we ensure your solution runs smoothly on our testing servers before launch. This thorough approach delivers reliable, high-performance solutions you can trust.
Launch Before launch, we ensure everything is perfect. Our team performs thorough final testing and quality assurance checks, carefully prepares for deployment, and provides complete support during go-live. This meticulous approach ensures a smooth, worry-free launch of your solution.
Post Launch We stand by your solution long after launch. Through careful post-launch monitoring and regular maintenance, we ensure optimal performance and reliability. Our team stays proactive with updates, optimizations, and support, keeping your system running at its best.
Talk with CEO
Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!🖐️ Contact us
Modern Tech, Powerful Results
Tech Stacks
We carefully select modern, reliable technologies to build high-performance corporate websites. Our stack combines powerful frameworks like Next.js and React with efficient tools for state management and styling, ensuring your website is fast, secure, and easy to maintain.
- Core Frameworks
- Testing
- State Management
- Utility Libraries
- Styling Solutions
- Error Reporting
- Event Tracking
58Blogs about nextjs
NextJs knowlege and Best practice
Our carefully selected tech stack combines Next.js and React for performance, TypeScript for reliability, and modern tools for state management - creating websites that are fast, secure, and ready to grow with your business.Learn more
Basic topic
10
Tips and tricks
10
Strapi
10
Wordpress API
10
Advance topic
9
Best practices
9
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.