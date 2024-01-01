- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
EN
TH
rick@tillitsdone.com
+66824564755
Services/Flutter App Development
Flutter App Development company in Thailand.
Expert software house Flutter development team with 4 years of experience in building fast, scalable Flutter applications. We've delivered 6 successful mobile projects, creating apps that work seamlessly across iOS and Android while maintaining native-like performance.
4
Years of experience
6
Applications
- Custom platform bridges
- Auto UI component testing
- Maintainable code design
- Tailored SDK integration
Modern Tech, Powerful Results
Tech Stacks
We carefully select modern, reliable technologies to build high-performance mobile applications. Our stack combines Flutter's powerful framework with Riverpod for state management, Dio for efficient API handling, and Firebase for backend services - creating apps that are fast, secure, and work perfectly on both iOS and Android.
- Core Frameworks
- State Management
- Utility
- Testing
160Blogs about flutter
Flutter knowlege and Best practice
Our mobile development stack leverages Flutter's latest SDK for native performance, combined with Riverpod for state management and Firebase for backend services. Using carefully chosen packages for networking, caching, and local storage, we ensure your app is robust, scalable, and performs seamlessly on all devices.Learn more
Basic topic
10
Tips and tricks
10
Riverpod
10
Bloc
10
GetX
10
Material Widgets
10
Cupertino Widgets
10
Flare (Rive)
10
Motion
10
Dio
10
Flutter Test
10
Firebase
10
Best practices
9
Flutter Provider
9
Advance topic
8
Mockito
8
Bloc Test
6
Flutter Async Programming: Future and Stream
Dive into Flutter's asynchronous programming with Future and Stream. Learn how to handle time-consuming tasks, manage data flows, and create responsive applications with practical examples.
Flutter ListView & GridView: Building Dynamic Lists
Master Flutter's ListView and GridView widgets for creating scrollable content. Learn performance optimization, advanced features, and best practices for building efficient mobile interfaces.
Handling User Input in Flutter Forms Guide
Learn how to effectively handle user input in Flutter forms with practical examples. Master form validation, TextFormField usage, and best practices for creating user-friendly form interfaces.
Basic Navigation in Flutter: A Beginner's Guide
Learn how to implement basic navigation in Flutter apps with this comprehensive guide. Explore routes, screen transitions, and data passing between screens for better app development.
Introduction to Flutter Layouts and Widgets
Discover the fundamentals of Flutter layouts and widgets. Learn how to use essential widgets like Container, Row, Column, and Stack to create beautiful, responsive user interfaces in Flutter.
Exploring Stateless and Stateful Widgets in Flutter
Dive into the fundamental concepts of Stateless and Stateful widgets in Flutter. Learn when to use each type and how they can help you build more efficient and dynamic applications.
Flexible Solutions
Choose How We Work Together
Choose how to work with us: let our team handle your entire project, or add our developers to strengthen your existing team. Either way, you get our decade of experience and technical expertise.
Option 1
Join Your Team
Our developers join your team, short or long term
Flexible Team Size
Add or reduce team members as needed
Monthly Billing
Pay monthly based on team size
Support while working
Support while working with your team
Option 2
Build Full Project
We handle your entire project from start to end
Fixed Team
Set team size for your whole project
Project Billing
Pay by project milestones
Full Support
Complete support until project launch
How we tackle the project
Our Proven Process
We believe in keeping things simple yet effective. Our process combines careful planning with agile development, ensuring we deliver solutions that match your needs perfectly. With regular updates and clear communication, you're always in the loop
Discovery & Planning We begin every project by understanding your business goals and requirements in depth. Our team carefully analyzes your needs, defines clear project scope, plans the right technical architecture, and creates a realistic development timeline. This thorough planning ensures we deliver solutions that truly match your business objectives.
Design & Prototyping Our design process is collaborative and iterative. We start by creating user-friendly UI/UX designs, share them with you for feedback, and continuously refine them until they perfectly match your vision. This approach ensures we deliver designs that not only look great but also provide the best user experience.
Development & Testing Our development process focuses on quality at every step. We write clean, efficient code while keeping you updated with regular demos and progress reports. Through continuous testing, performance optimization, and robust security implementation, we ensure your solution runs smoothly on our testing servers before launch. This thorough approach delivers reliable, high-performance solutions you can trust.
Launch Before launch, we ensure everything is perfect. Our team performs thorough final testing and quality assurance checks, carefully prepares for deployment, and provides complete support during go-live. This meticulous approach ensures a smooth, worry-free launch of your solution.
Post Launch We stand by your solution long after launch. Through careful post-launch monitoring and regular maintenance, we ensure optimal performance and reliability. Our team stays proactive with updates, optimizations, and support, keeping your system running at its best.
Talk with CEO
Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!🖐️ Contact us
Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologiesOur knowledge base
196 ArticlesExplore
ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 ArticlesExplore
Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 ArticlesExplore
Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 ArticlesExplore
Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 ArticlesExplore
TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 ArticlesExplore
Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 ArticlesExplore
Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 ArticlesExplore
AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 ArticlesExplore
Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 ArticlesExplore
Website development th
10 ArticlesExplore
Mobile application th
5 ArticlesExplore
Reactjs th
3 ArticlesExplore
Flutter th
3 ArticlesExplore
Nextjs th
1 ArticlesExplore
Software house th
1 ArticlesExplore
Nodejs th
337 ArticlesExplore
CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.