Advanced Time Tracking Solution for Foodhub Enterprise
Highlights
Secure login with 2FA
Face recognition for time attendance
Employee check-in/out logs
Multi-restaurant chain support
Our carefully crafted methodology ensures that every component of our technology stack is perfectly aligned with your specific needs, business objectives, and operational requirements
We developed a sophisticated TimeAttendance management system for Foodhub enterprise, enabling efficient employee time tracking and payroll management across their multi-restaurant business.
Our team created a comprehensive TimeAttendance management system tailored for Foodhub enterprise, a company managing multiple restaurants. The system efficiently handles employee data, uses face recognition for accurate time tracking, and provides real-time insights for payroll management. With optimized performance and user-friendly interfaces, it revolutionizes workforce management in the restaurant industry.
Services & deliverables
Tailored administrative interfaces
Automated visual content creation
Efficient data transfer solutions
Frontend development
Server-side logic implementation
Modular application architecture
User experience and interface design
Scalable IT infrastructure solutions
Efficient project delivery oversight
At Tillitsdone, we're all about helping businesses like yours succeed in the digital world. We offer a wide range of services, from building websites to creating custom apps. Whatever your tech needs, we've got the skills to make it happen. Take a look at what we can do for you - we might just have the perfect solution to take your business to the next level.
Tillitsdone provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the multifaceted requirements of our diverse clientele. Our extensive expertise across multiple domains enables us to deliver bespoke solutions that catalyze success. We invite you to explore our service offerings and discover how we can propel your business towards prosperity.
Features
Secure login with 2FA
Face recognition for time attendance
Employee check-in/out logs
Multi-restaurant chain support
Timeattendance log table
Manual work hour editing
Exportable reports
Detailed employee management
Automated testing for calculations
Optimized performance
We understand that each business is unique. We work hand-in-hand with you to create solutions tailored to your specific goals, ensuring the final product aligns perfectly with your vision. We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We ensure transparent communication, keeping you informed and engaged throughout the entire project. We'll be right here with you, maintaining open lines of dialogue at all times.
Precision in Every Minute
Revolutionizing Restaurant Workforce Management
The system uses advanced face recognition technology to log employee check-ins and check-outs, ensuring precise time tracking for even the busiest restaurant environments.
We developed a cutting-edge TimeAttendance management system for Foodhub enterprise, designed to handle the complexities of multi-restaurant operations. Our solution provides accurate time tracking through face recognition, real-time attendance insights, and optimized performance for seamless user experience.
1/4
Secure and Efficient Time Tracking
Cutting-Edge Attendance Management
A robust time tracking system with face recognition technology and secure login processes.
Secure Login System
Multi-factor authentication with username, password, and 2FA for enhanced security, along with comprehensive login activity logging.
Face Recognition Time Attendance
Web application featuring face recognition technology for accurate and efficient employee check-ins and check-outs.
Employee Check-in/out Logs
Comprehensive display of check-in and check-out logs for all employees, providing a clear overview of attendance.
Multi-Restaurant Support
System designed to handle multiple restaurant chains, allowing centralized management of diverse locations.
2/4
Comprehensive Attendance Management
Detailed Time and Payroll Tracking
Advanced tools for managing and analyzing employee attendance and payroll data.
TimeAttendance Log Table
Detailed table with search and filter capabilities for employee time logs, including employee avatars and financial summaries.
Manual Work Hour Editing
User-friendly interface for manual editing of work hours directly in the table, providing flexibility for corrections or adjustments.
Export Functionality
Capability to export comprehensive reports for further analysis or record-keeping purposes.
Manual Time Log Entry
Option to manually input work logs for situations where employees may have forgotten to use the face scan system.
3/4
Employee Data Management
Streamlined Personnel Administration
Comprehensive tools for managing employee information and profiles.
Employee Profiles
Detailed employee information pages with options to view, update, and manage individual employee data.
Profile Updates
Easy-to-use interface for updating employee information, ensuring data accuracy and completeness.
Employee Removal
Secure process for removing employees from the system when necessary, with appropriate data handling and privacy considerations.
4/4
Advanced System Features
Ensuring Accuracy and Performance
Cutting-edge features to maintain system reliability, accuracy, and efficiency.
Automated Calculation Testing
Comprehensive automated tests to verify the accuracy of work hour and payroll calculations, ensuring reliability across all scenarios.
Performance Optimization
Carefully designed infrastructure, backend, frontend, and SQL code to ensure fast loading, filtering, and display of data, even with large volumes of information.
Face Scan Visibility
Admin access to view employee face scans for check-ins and check-outs, adding an extra layer of verification and security.
TimeAttendance System Goals
Key objectives of the TimeAttendance management system for Foodhub enterprise
Accurate Time Tracking
Implement a face recognition system for precise and efficient time attendance logging across multiple restaurant locations.
Centralized Employee Management
Develop a comprehensive backoffice system for efficient management of employee data across multiple restaurants.
Automated Payroll Calculations
Create a system that automatically calculates employee pay based on logged work hours, with built-in testing to ensure accuracy.
Optimized System Performance
Engineer a high-performance system capable of handling large volumes of data and concurrent users while maintaining rapid response times.
Tech & Tools
Leveraging the latest technologies and frameworks, we build robust and scalable solutions that meet your unique business requirements.
Web Application Frontend
Our carefully selected frontend technology stack is designed to create highly responsive, intuitive, and engaging user interfaces.
These technologies work in harmony to enhance the overall user experience, ensuring smooth interactions and optimal performance across various devices and platforms.
These technologies work in harmony to enhance the overall user experience, ensuring smooth interactions and optimal performance across various devices and platforms.
Backend
Our backend technology stack is designed to handle server-side operations with efficiency, scalability, and security, ensuring reliable and high-performance solutions.
Cross Platform Application
Our cross-platform application development leverages advanced frameworks to deliver versatile mobile applications that maintain consistent performance and user experience across various platforms.
By utilizing these frameworks, we ensure that applications are highly performant, visually appealing, and reliable, regardless of the platform on which they are deployed.
By utilizing these frameworks, we ensure that applications are highly performant, visually appealing, and reliable, regardless of the platform on which they are deployed.
Cloud Providers
We leverage leading cloud platforms to deploy, manage, and scale applications effectively.
By utilizing these cloud services, we ensure that our applications perform optimally, are highly available, and can scale according to demand.
Our approach involves integrating various cloud tools and services to enhance performance, reliability, and overall efficiency in managing and operating applications.
By utilizing these cloud services, we ensure that our applications perform optimally, are highly available, and can scale according to demand.
Our approach involves integrating various cloud tools and services to enhance performance, reliability, and overall efficiency in managing and operating applications.
Integrations
Our integration capabilities enable seamless connectivity with a variety of external services and platforms, enhancing the functionality and user experience of our applications.
By leveraging these integrations, we provide users with enhanced features and streamlined workflows that connect applications with widely-used tools and services.
By leveraging these integrations, we provide users with enhanced features and streamlined workflows that connect applications with widely-used tools and services.
Design Tools
We use a range of design tools to create applications that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing.
From collaborative design platforms and digital whiteboards to powerful image editing and 3D creation tools, our design process ensures that every aspect of the user experience is carefully crafted and visually engaging.
From collaborative design platforms and digital whiteboards to powerful image editing and 3D creation tools, our design process ensures that every aspect of the user experience is carefully crafted and visually engaging.
