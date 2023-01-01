- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
EN
TH
rick@tillitsdone.com
+66824564755
Moving Forward Party's Corporate Website for Thailand's 2023 Election
Highlights
District-based candidate search
Detailed candidate profiles
Interactive district map
Optimized data loading
Our carefully crafted methodology ensures that every component of our technology stack is perfectly aligned with your specific needs, business objectives, and operational requirements
We developed a high-performance website for the Moving Forward Party to support their campaign in Thailand's 2023 national election, featuring candidate information, policy details, and a robust CMS.
Our team created a comprehensive web platform for the Moving Forward Party, one of 30 parties competing in Thailand's 2023 election. The website was designed to provide voters with easy access to candidate information, district-specific voting details, and party policies. We implemented advanced search and filtering capabilities, along with a custom CMS for efficient content management.
Services & deliverables
Dynamic content management solution
Automated visual content creation
Efficient data transfer solutions
Frontend development
Server-side logic implementation
Modular application architecture
User experience and interface design
Scalable IT infrastructure solutions
Efficient project delivery oversight
At Tillitsdone, we're all about helping businesses like yours succeed in the digital world. We offer a wide range of services, from building websites to creating custom apps. Whatever your tech needs, we've got the skills to make it happen. Take a look at what we can do for you - we might just have the perfect solution to take your business to the next level.
Tillitsdone provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the multifaceted requirements of our diverse clientele. Our extensive expertise across multiple domains enables us to deliver bespoke solutions that catalyze success. We invite you to explore our service offerings and discover how we can propel your business towards prosperity.
Features
District-based candidate search
Detailed candidate profiles
Interactive district map
Optimized data loading
Comprehensive policy section
Policy search and filtering
Social media policy sharing
Multimedia policy integration
Custom-built CMS
Secure admin login system
Real-time content updates
We understand that each business is unique. We work hand-in-hand with you to create solutions tailored to your specific goals, ensuring the final product aligns perfectly with your vision. We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We ensure transparent communication, keeping you informed and engaged throughout the entire project. We'll be right here with you, maintaining open lines of dialogue at all times.
Optimized for High Traffic
Empowering Voters with Information
The website was engineered to handle millions of concurrent users, ensuring smooth performance during peak election periods.
We developed a cutting-edge website for the Moving Forward Party, designed to inform and engage voters during Thailand's 2023 national election. The platform features an intuitive interface for accessing candidate information, district-specific voting details, and comprehensive party policies. Our focus on performance optimization and user experience ensured that millions of voters could easily find the information they needed to make informed decisions.
1/6
Party Member Details
Comprehensive Candidate Information
Detailed profiles for each party member, providing voters with essential information to make informed decisions.
Comprehensive Candidate Profiles
Each candidate profile includes their vision for the district, educational background, work experience, and previous contributions to society.
Educational Background
Displays the candidate's educational history, allowing voters to assess their qualifications and expertise.
Vision Statement
Presents the candidate's vision for their district, giving voters insight into their goals and priorities.
Profile Photo
Includes a clear photo of the candidate, helping voters recognize and connect with their potential representatives.
Previous Work Experience
Outlines the candidate's professional background and achievements, showcasing their qualifications for office.
Email Communication
Provides a feature for voters to send emails directly to the party member, facilitating direct communication and engagement with constituents.
2/6
Interactive Homepage
Empowering Voter Decisions
An engaging homepage featuring an interactive map and efficient search functionality for easy access to candidate information.
District Map View
Interactive map displaying all districts, allowing users to visually explore candidate distribution across the country.
Member Search
Convenient search feature on the left side of the page for quickly finding specific party members or filtering by criteria.
Hover Popups
Informative popups appear when hovering over map icons, providing quick access to key candidate information without leaving the page.
Optimized Data Loading
Advanced optimization techniques ensure rapid loading and display of candidate information, even under high traffic conditions.
3/6
Party Policy Center
Transparent Policy Communication
Comprehensive policy pages offering detailed information on the party's stance on various issues, with easy navigation and sharing options.
Policy Search and Filtering
Advanced search and filter options allow users to quickly find policies on specific issues or browse by categories.
Policy Collection
A well-organized collection of all party policies, making it easy for voters to explore the party's full platform.
Detailed Policy Pages
Each policy is presented with a clear problem statement and proposed solutions, providing a comprehensive understanding of the party's approach.
Policy Sharing Tool
Innovative feature allowing users to create custom policy graphics by choosing policies, layouts, and photos for sharing on social media.
4/6
Party List Showcase
Visual Representation of Party Members
Dynamic display of party list members, featuring an animated photo collage and comprehensive member listings.
Animated Photo Collage
Engaging animation of member photos moving from right to left, creating a visually appealing introduction to the party's candidates.
Party List Member Directory
Comprehensive list of all party list members, providing easy access to detailed information about each candidate.
5/6
About the Party
Party Vision and Membership
Informative page detailing the party's vision, core values, and membership requirements, enhanced with multimedia content.
Party Vision and Information
Clear presentation of the party's vision, goals, and key information, helping voters understand the party's core values and objectives.
Membership Requirements
Detailed explanation of the requirements and process for becoming a party member, encouraging civic engagement.
Multimedia Integration
Incorporation of YouTube videos and photos to provide a richer, more engaging presentation of the party's message and activities.
6/6
Content Management System
Efficient Content Updates
A custom-built CMS enables the Moving Forward Party team to manage and update website content seamlessly.
Secure Login System
The CMS features a secure login system, ensuring that only authorized team members can access and modify content.
Comprehensive Editing Capabilities
Party administrators can easily edit and update information on party members, districts, provinces, and policies through an intuitive interface.
Real-Time Updates
Changes made through the CMS are reflected on the live website in real-time, ensuring voters always have access to the most current information.
Version Control
The CMS includes version control features, allowing administrators to track changes and revert to previous versions if needed.
MFP Website Goals
Summarize the key goals and objectives of the Moving Forward Party's corporate website for the 2023 Thailand election.
Voter Information Access
Develop a user-friendly platform that allows voters to easily access information about party candidates, district voting details, and party policies.
High-Performance System
Implement a scalable and optimized system capable of handling millions of concurrent users, especially during peak election periods.
Efficient Content Management
Develop a custom CMS that allows the Moving Forward Party team to easily update and manage website content, including candidate information, district data, and party policies.
Engage and Inform Voters
Create interactive features such as policy sharing tools and multimedia integration to engage voters and enhance their understanding of the party's platform.
Tech & Tools
Leveraging the latest technologies and frameworks, we build robust and scalable solutions that meet your unique business requirements.
Web Application Frontend
Our carefully selected frontend technology stack is designed to create highly responsive, intuitive, and engaging user interfaces.
These technologies work in harmony to enhance the overall user experience, ensuring smooth interactions and optimal performance across various devices and platforms.
These technologies work in harmony to enhance the overall user experience, ensuring smooth interactions and optimal performance across various devices and platforms.
Backend
Our backend technology stack is designed to handle server-side operations with efficiency, scalability, and security, ensuring reliable and high-performance solutions.
Cross Platform Application
Our cross-platform application development leverages advanced frameworks to deliver versatile mobile applications that maintain consistent performance and user experience across various platforms.
By utilizing these frameworks, we ensure that applications are highly performant, visually appealing, and reliable, regardless of the platform on which they are deployed.
By utilizing these frameworks, we ensure that applications are highly performant, visually appealing, and reliable, regardless of the platform on which they are deployed.
Cloud Providers
We leverage leading cloud platforms to deploy, manage, and scale applications effectively.
By utilizing these cloud services, we ensure that our applications perform optimally, are highly available, and can scale according to demand.
Our approach involves integrating various cloud tools and services to enhance performance, reliability, and overall efficiency in managing and operating applications.
By utilizing these cloud services, we ensure that our applications perform optimally, are highly available, and can scale according to demand.
Our approach involves integrating various cloud tools and services to enhance performance, reliability, and overall efficiency in managing and operating applications.
Integrations
Our integration capabilities enable seamless connectivity with a variety of external services and platforms, enhancing the functionality and user experience of our applications.
By leveraging these integrations, we provide users with enhanced features and streamlined workflows that connect applications with widely-used tools and services.
By leveraging these integrations, we provide users with enhanced features and streamlined workflows that connect applications with widely-used tools and services.
Design Tools
We use a range of design tools to create applications that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing.
From collaborative design platforms and digital whiteboards to powerful image editing and 3D creation tools, our design process ensures that every aspect of the user experience is carefully crafted and visually engaging.
From collaborative design platforms and digital whiteboards to powerful image editing and 3D creation tools, our design process ensures that every aspect of the user experience is carefully crafted and visually engaging.
Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologiesOur knowledge base
196 ArticlesExplore
ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 ArticlesExplore
Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 ArticlesExplore
Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 ArticlesExplore
Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 ArticlesExplore
TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 ArticlesExplore
Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 ArticlesExplore
Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 ArticlesExplore
AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 ArticlesExplore
Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 ArticlesExplore
Website development th
10 ArticlesExplore
Mobile application th
5 ArticlesExplore
Reactjs th
3 ArticlesExplore
Flutter th
3 ArticlesExplore
Nextjs th
1 ArticlesExplore
Software house th
1 ArticlesExplore
Nodejs th
337 ArticlesExplore
CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.