Streamlined Cost Management for Foodhub Enterprise
Highlights
Secure login system
Automated cost calculation testing
Comprehensive material table
Advanced search and filter
Our carefully crafted methodology ensures that every component of our technology stack is perfectly aligned with your specific needs, business objectives, and operational requirements
We developed a sophisticated FoodCost management system for Foodhub enterprise, enabling accurate cost calculation and profit optimization across their multi-restaurant business.
Our team created a comprehensive FoodCost management system tailored for Foodhub enterprise, a company managing multiple restaurants. The system efficiently handles complex ingredient hierarchies, precisely calculates costs, and provides real-time insights for informed pricing decisions. With optimized performance and user-friendly interfaces, it revolutionizes cost management in the restaurant industry.
Services & deliverables
Tailored administrative interfaces
Automated visual content creation
Efficient data transfer solutions
Frontend development
Server-side logic implementation
Modular application architecture
User experience and interface design
Scalable IT infrastructure solutions
Efficient project delivery oversight
At Tillitsdone, we're all about helping businesses like yours succeed in the digital world. We offer a wide range of services, from building websites to creating custom apps. Whatever your tech needs, we've got the skills to make it happen. Take a look at what we can do for you - we might just have the perfect solution to take your business to the next level.
Tillitsdone provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the multifaceted requirements of our diverse clientele. Our extensive expertise across multiple domains enables us to deliver bespoke solutions that catalyze success. We invite you to explore our service offerings and discover how we can propel your business towards prosperity.
Features
Secure login system
Automated cost calculation testing
Comprehensive material table
Advanced search and filter
Profit and cost visualization
Multi-level ingredient tree
Material creation and editing
Automatic cost calculation
Real-time change notifications
Comprehensive logging system
Optimized performance
We understand that each business is unique. We work hand-in-hand with you to create solutions tailored to your specific goals, ensuring the final product aligns perfectly with your vision. We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We ensure transparent communication, keeping you informed and engaged throughout the entire project. We'll be right here with you, maintaining open lines of dialogue at all times.
Precision in Every Calculation
Revolutionizing Restaurant Cost Management
The system can accurately calculate costs for ingredients nested up to 10 levels deep, ensuring precise cost management for even the most complex menu items.
We developed a cutting-edge FoodCost management system for Foodhub enterprise, designed to handle the complexities of multi-restaurant operations. Our solution provides accurate cost calculations for multi-level ingredient compositions, real-time profit insights, and optimized performance for seamless user experience.
1/5
Comprehensive Material Management
Effortless Ingredient Tracking
A robust material table and detailed pages for managing all ingredients and their complex relationships.
Material Table
Centralized view of all materials with advanced search, filter, and sorting capabilities for efficient management.
Material Details
Detailed pages for each material, displaying name, profit, cost, and the complete ingredient tree structure.
Multi-level Ingredient Hierarchy
Support for unlimited nesting of ingredients, with automatic cost calculation throughout the hierarchy.
Edit and Delete Functions
User-friendly options to modify or remove materials directly from the detail pages.
2/5
Intelligent Cost Calculation
Precision in Every Recipe
Automated, real-time cost calculations for materials and menu items, regardless of ingredient complexity.
Real-time Cost Updates
Instant recalculation of costs and profits when ingredients or prices are modified.
Frontend Calculation
Client-side cost computation for rapid feedback during material creation or editing.
Profit Visualization
Clear display of profit margins and cost breakdowns for informed decision-making.
Nested Ingredient Support
Accurate calculations for ingredients nested up to 10 levels deep, ensuring precision for complex recipes.
Automated Cost Calculation Testing
Comprehensive automated tests to verify the accuracy of food cost calculations, ensuring reliability across all levels of ingredient nesting.
3/5
User-Friendly Material Management
Streamlined Data Entry
Intuitive interfaces for creating, updating, and managing materials and their associated data.
Material Creation Form
User-friendly form for adding new materials, including name, visibility settings, and ingredient composition.
Dynamic Ingredient Addition
Ability to add multiple ingredients to a material with automatic cost calculation.
Cost and Profit Preview
Real-time summary of calculated costs and projected profits before submission.
Bulk Update Handling
Efficient processing of updates, automatically recalculating costs for all affected materials in the ingredient tree.
4/5
Real-Time Notifications and Logging
Stay Informed, Always
Comprehensive system for tracking changes, notifying stakeholders, and maintaining detailed logs.
LINE Group Notifications
Instant alerts sent to a LINE group when admins modify or create materials, keeping all stakeholders informed.
Profit and Loss Summaries
Regular system-wide summaries of profit and loss figures sent to the LINE group.
Detailed Change Logs
Comprehensive logging of all create and update actions, stored in the database for auditing and tracking purposes.
Granular Change Tracking
Monitoring and notification of changes in cost, profit, weight, and name for all materials.
5/5
Enhanced Security and Performance
Safe, Fast, and Reliable
Robust security measures and performance optimizations ensure a safe and responsive user experience.
Secure Login System
Multi-factor authentication and secure session management to protect sensitive data.
Login Activity Logging
Detailed logs of all login activities for security auditing and troubleshooting.
Optimized Search Functionality
High-performance search algorithms for quick retrieval of materials and ingredients.
Scalable Infrastructure
Carefully designed backend and database structures to handle large volumes of data and concurrent users efficiently.
FoodCost System Goals
Key objectives of the FoodCost management system for Foodhub enterprise
Precise Cost Calculation
Develop a system capable of accurately calculating costs for ingredients nested up to 10 levels deep, ensuring precise cost management for complex menu items.
Efficient Material Management
Implement a comprehensive material management system with intuitive interfaces for creating, updating, and tracking ingredients and menu items.
Real-Time Insights and Notifications
Develop a real-time notification and reporting system to keep stakeholders informed of important changes and provide up-to-date profit and loss information.
Optimized Performance
Engineer a high-performance system capable of handling large volumes of data and concurrent users while maintaining rapid response times.
Ensure Calculation Accuracy
Implement automated testing systems to verify the correctness of food cost calculations, maintaining reliability and accuracy across the platform.
Tech & Tools
Leveraging the latest technologies and frameworks, we build robust and scalable solutions that meet your unique business requirements.
Web Application Frontend
Our carefully selected frontend technology stack is designed to create highly responsive, intuitive, and engaging user interfaces.
These technologies work in harmony to enhance the overall user experience, ensuring smooth interactions and optimal performance across various devices and platforms.
These technologies work in harmony to enhance the overall user experience, ensuring smooth interactions and optimal performance across various devices and platforms.
Backend
Our backend technology stack is designed to handle server-side operations with efficiency, scalability, and security, ensuring reliable and high-performance solutions.
Cross Platform Application
Our cross-platform application development leverages advanced frameworks to deliver versatile mobile applications that maintain consistent performance and user experience across various platforms.
By utilizing these frameworks, we ensure that applications are highly performant, visually appealing, and reliable, regardless of the platform on which they are deployed.
By utilizing these frameworks, we ensure that applications are highly performant, visually appealing, and reliable, regardless of the platform on which they are deployed.
Cloud Providers
We leverage leading cloud platforms to deploy, manage, and scale applications effectively.
By utilizing these cloud services, we ensure that our applications perform optimally, are highly available, and can scale according to demand.
Our approach involves integrating various cloud tools and services to enhance performance, reliability, and overall efficiency in managing and operating applications.
By utilizing these cloud services, we ensure that our applications perform optimally, are highly available, and can scale according to demand.
Our approach involves integrating various cloud tools and services to enhance performance, reliability, and overall efficiency in managing and operating applications.
Integrations
Our integration capabilities enable seamless connectivity with a variety of external services and platforms, enhancing the functionality and user experience of our applications.
By leveraging these integrations, we provide users with enhanced features and streamlined workflows that connect applications with widely-used tools and services.
By leveraging these integrations, we provide users with enhanced features and streamlined workflows that connect applications with widely-used tools and services.
Design Tools
We use a range of design tools to create applications that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing.
From collaborative design platforms and digital whiteboards to powerful image editing and 3D creation tools, our design process ensures that every aspect of the user experience is carefully crafted and visually engaging.
From collaborative design platforms and digital whiteboards to powerful image editing and 3D creation tools, our design process ensures that every aspect of the user experience is carefully crafted and visually engaging.
