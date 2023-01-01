- Services
See What We've Built
Case studies
Check out how our Thai web app development team creates solutions that work for different types of businesses. Every project shows our skills in building fast, reliable, and secure NextJs,Nodejs web apps.
Todays - Vote66
Realtime Thailand's Election Report website - Vote66.
This project focused on delivering real-time election reporting for Thailand's national elections. The platform was required to manage a massive influx of API requests, ensuring both accuracy and reliability at high speeds.
- 70 Million requests
- Interactive visualization
- Frontend optimization
- Interactive dynamic map
- Backend optimization
- Party simulation
- Interactive visualization
- Custom animation
- Micro interactions
- Unit testing , Load testing
- Responsive design
MFP - party information website
Moving Forward Party's Corporate Website for Thailand's 2023 Election
We developed a high-performance website for the Moving Forward Party to support their campaign in Thailand's 2023 national election, featuring candidate information, policy details, and a robust CMS.
- District-based candidate search
- Detailed candidate profiles
- Interactive district map
- Optimized data loading
- Comprehensive policy section
- Policy search and filtering
- Social media policy sharing
- Multimedia policy integration
- Custom-built CMS
- Secure admin login system
- Real-time content updates
Movedata Violence Dashboard
Interactive Violence Data Visualization for UNDP and Chulalongkorn University
We developed a sophisticated, interactive dashboard to visualize violence statistics in Thailand, enabling researchers and the public to explore and analyze complex data through an intuitive interface.
- Interactive violence data visualization
- Multi-attribute filtering system
- Kobotoolbox CMS data synchronization
- Instant page loading with prefetching
- Multi-language support
- Thailand map heat visualization
- Interactive timeline section
- Overview statistics with colorful graphs
- Detailed event information popups
- Raw data export functionality
- Social media sharing integration
FoodCost Management System
Streamlined Cost Management for Foodhub Enterprise
We developed a sophisticated FoodCost management system for Foodhub enterprise, enabling accurate cost calculation and profit optimization across their multi-restaurant business.
- Secure login system
- Automated cost calculation testing
- Comprehensive material table
- Advanced search and filter
- Profit and cost visualization
- Multi-level ingredient tree
- Material creation and editing
- Automatic cost calculation
- Real-time change notifications
- Comprehensive logging system
- Optimized performance
TimeAttendance Management System
Advanced Time Tracking Solution for Foodhub Enterprise
We developed a sophisticated TimeAttendance management system for Foodhub enterprise, enabling efficient employee time tracking and payroll management across their multi-restaurant business.
- Secure login with 2FA
- Face recognition for time attendance
- Employee check-in/out logs
- Multi-restaurant chain support
- Timeattendance log table
- Manual work hour editing
- Exportable reports
- Detailed employee management
- Automated testing for calculations
- Optimized performance
Talaadthai Agricultural Marketplace
Revamped Digital Platform for Talaadthai's Agricultural Raw Material Marketplace
We developed a high-performance, feature-rich website for Talaadthai, a leading retail company in agricultural raw materials, incorporating advanced search capabilities, dynamic pricing graphs, and seamless content management.
- Advanced Product Search
- Dynamic Product Pricing Graphs
- Product Price Comparison
- Comprehensive Product Collections
- Detailed Product Information
- Vendor Directory and Search
- Multilingual Support (TH, EN, CN)
- Integrated CMS for Content Management
- API Integration
- Global Keyword Search
- Instant Page Loading with Prefetching
Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
196 ArticlesExplore
ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 ArticlesExplore
Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 ArticlesExplore
Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 ArticlesExplore
Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 ArticlesExplore
TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 ArticlesExplore
Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 ArticlesExplore
Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 ArticlesExplore
AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 ArticlesExplore
Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 ArticlesExplore
Website development th
10 ArticlesExplore
Mobile application th
5 ArticlesExplore
Reactjs th
3 ArticlesExplore
Flutter th
3 ArticlesExplore
Nextjs th
1 ArticlesExplore
Software house th
1 ArticlesExplore
Nodejs th
337 ArticlesExplore
CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.