Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

How to Fetch WordPress Posts in AstroJS Using REST API

Learn how to integrate WordPress content into your AstroJS site using the REST API.

This guide covers setup, implementation, and optimization tips for combining WordPress CMS with AstroJS performance.
thumbnail

A modern architectural structure with clean geometric lines and glass panels featuring dramatic angles and curves. The building has a bright yellow and amber gradient exterior that catches sunlight. Shot from a low angle perspective with wide-angle lens emphasizing the building's grandeur against a clear blue sky. high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Combining the power of WordPress as a headless CMS with AstroJS’s blazing-fast performance is becoming increasingly popular among developers. Today, I’ll walk you through how to fetch WordPress posts using the REST API in your AstroJS project – a perfect solution for those looking to leverage WordPress’s content management capabilities while enjoying the benefits of a modern static site generator.

Aerial top-down view of a geometric garden maze pattern with rustic terracotta pathways surrounded by forest green vegetation. The composition creates an intricate abstract pattern when viewed from directly above at 90 degrees. Captured with a drone camera in bright daylight. high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Setting Up Your Project

First things first, let’s create a new AstroJS project if you haven’t already. Your WordPress site needs to be up and running with the REST API enabled (it’s enabled by default in modern WordPress installations).

The WordPress REST API endpoint we’ll be using is /wp-json/wp/v2/posts. This endpoint gives us access to all published posts on your WordPress site.

Creating the Integration

Let’s dive into the actual implementation. We’ll create a simple yet effective setup to fetch and display your WordPress posts.

Here’s how you can fetch posts from your WordPress site:

---
const response = await fetch('https://your-wordpress-site.com/wp-json/wp/v2/posts');
const posts = await response.json();
---

One of the beautiful things about AstroJS is its built-in support for server-side rendering. This means your WordPress content will be fetched at build time, resulting in blazing-fast page loads for your users.

Abstract architectural detail of a futuristic building facade with repeating geometric patterns. The structure features bright amber and gold metallic surfaces with deep shadows creating contrast. Photographed from a diagonal angle to capture the repetitive elements. high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Displaying Your Posts

Once you’ve fetched your posts, displaying them is straightforward. Here’s how you might structure your posts page:

src/pages/blog.astro
---
const response = await fetch('https://your-wordpress-site.com/wp-json/wp/v2/posts');
const posts = await response.json();
---


<div class="blog-grid">
  {posts.map((post) => (
    <article class="post-card">
      <h2>{post.title.rendered}</h2>
      <div set:html={post.excerpt.rendered} />
      <a href={`/blog/${post.slug}`}>Read More</a>
    </article>
  ))}
</div>

Advanced Features and Optimization

Remember to handle pagination and loading states for a better user experience. The WordPress REST API supports pagination out of the box using query parameters like per_page and page.

You might also want to consider implementing caching strategies to minimize API calls and improve performance. AstroJS’s built-in asset handling makes this process smooth and efficient.

Bird's eye view of a contemporary black and white architectural complex with interconnected walkways and courtyards creating an abstract pattern. The structure features stark black geometric shapes against white surfaces photographed from directly above with strong midday shadows. high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

And there you have it! You’ve successfully integrated WordPress content into your AstroJS site using the REST API. This setup gives you the best of both worlds: WordPress’s robust content management system and AstroJS’s modern development experience and performance benefits.

Remember to properly handle errors, implement loading states, and consider caching strategies for production environments. Happy coding!

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.