Using Generics in TypeScript: Best Practices

Learn how to effectively use TypeScript generics with practical examples and best practices.

Master type-safe programming with reusable code patterns and real-world applications.
Using Generics in TypeScript: Best Practices and Examples

Diving into TypeScript’s generics might seem daunting at first, but they’re like having a Swiss Army knife in your coding toolkit. Let’s break down this powerful feature and explore how to use it effectively in your projects.

Understanding the Basics

Think of generics as placeholders for types that you’ll specify later. It’s like telling TypeScript, “Hey, I’ll let you know what type I want to use when I actually use this code.” This flexibility makes your code more reusable and type-safe.

function identity\<T\>(arg: T): T {
    return arg;
}


// Using it
const numberResult = identity(42);        // Type is number
const stringResult = identity("Hello");   // Type is string

Real-World Use Cases

Creating Type-Safe Collections

One of the most common uses for generics is building type-safe collections. Here’s how you might create a simple queue:

class Queue\<T\> {
    private data: T[] = [];


    push(item: T) {
        this.data.push(item);
    }


    pop(): T | undefined {
        return this.data.shift();
    }
}


const numberQueue = new Queue<number>();
numberQueue.push(123);  // ✅ Works
numberQueue.push("123"); // ❌ Type error

Generic Constraints

Sometimes you need to restrict what types can be used with your generic code. That’s where constraints come in:

interface HasLength {
    length: number;
}


function logLength<T extends HasLength>(arg: T): void {
    console.log(arg.length);
}


logLength("Hello");     // ✅ Works
logLength([1, 2, 3]);   // ✅ Works
logLength(123);         // ❌ Error: number doesn't have length

Best Practices

1. Use Descriptive Type Parameters

Instead of single letters, use descriptive names when it makes the code clearer:

// Less clear
function process<T, U>(input: T, options: U): T {
    // ...
}


// More clear
function process<InputType, OptionsType>(input: InputType, options: OptionsType): InputType {
    // ...
}

2. Avoid Over-Genericizing

Don’t make everything generic just because you can. Use generics only when you need to preserve type information or create truly reusable components.

3. Combine with Union Types

Generics work great with union types for more flexible, yet type-safe code:

function firstElement\<T\>(arr: T[]): T | undefined {
    return arr[0];
}


const numbers = firstElement([1, 2, 3]);          // Type: number
const strings = firstElement(["a", "b", "c"]);    // Type: string
const empty = firstElement([]);                   // Type: undefined

Conclusion

Generics in TypeScript are a powerful tool that can make your code more flexible and maintainable. By following these best practices and understanding the core concepts, you’ll be well-equipped to write better, type-safe TypeScript code.

