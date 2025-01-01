Optimizing TypeScript Code for Performance

// Less optimal const data = fetchUserData (); // More optimal const data : UserData = fetchUserData (); ! [Abstract flowing light rays in neon green and off - white colors forming a dynamic spiral pattern captured from a diagonal perspective with energy waves rippling through space high - quality ultra - realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail]( / image_generation / tillitsdone_Typescript_Tips - and - tricks_topics_find_Optimizing - TypeScript - Code - for - Better - Performancecontent_1732730000360_1.jpeg " Abstract flowing light rays in neon green and off-white colors forming a dynamic spiral pattern captured from a diagonal perspective with energy waves rippling through space high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail " ) Smart Interfaces Over Large Types Break down large interfaces into smaller, reusable pieces. This improves compilation time and makes your code more maintainable. typescript Copy // Better approach interface Name { first : string ; last : string ; } interface UserCore { id : number ; name : Name ; } interface UserDetails extends UserCore { email : string ; preferences : UserPreferences ; } Leverage Const Assertions Using const assertions can help TypeScript optimize your code by creating more specific types : typescript Copy const config = { apiUrl : ' https://api.example.com ' , timeout : 5000 , } as const ; ! [Futuristic crystalline structure with sharp angles and smooth surfaces in canary yellow and off - black gradient photographed from a low angle perspective with light refractions high - quality ultra - realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail]( / image_generation / tillitsdone_Typescript_Tips - and - tricks_topics_find_Optimizing - TypeScript - Code - for - Better - Performancecontent_1732730000360_2.jpeg " Futuristic crystalline structure with sharp angles and smooth surfaces in canary yellow and off-black gradient photographed from a low angle perspective with light refractions high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail " ) Performance - Critical Code For performance - critical sections, consider using type assertions and specialized types : typescript Copy type Vector = [number, number]; function optimizedCalculation ( v : Vector ) { // Performance-critical code return (v[ 0 ] * v[ 0 ] + v[ 1 ] * v[ 1 ]) ** 0.5 ; } Remember to always measure performance impacts before and after optimization. Not all optimizations are worth the added complexity. ! [A minimalist stone texture pattern with geometric shapes in gold and amethyst colors shot from a straight - on perspective featuring clean lines and sharp contrasts high - quality ultra - realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail]( / image_generation / tillitsdone_Typescript_Tips - and - tricks_topics_find_Optimizing - TypeScript - Code - for - Better - Performancecontent_1732730000360_3.jpeg " A minimalist stone texture pattern with geometric shapes in gold and amethyst colors shot from a straight-on perspective featuring clean lines and sharp contrasts high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail " ) Copy