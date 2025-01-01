Tillitsdone
Building a Simple To-Do App with Zustand

Learn how to create a streamlined to-do application using Zustand, a minimalist state management solution for React.

Discover the power of simple, efficient state handling.
Building a Simple To-Do App with Zustand

Abstract futuristic interior with floating geometric shapes clean lines and open space. Bright golden sunlight streaming through large windows. Color palette: warm whites soft beiges and touches of amber gold. Shot from a low angle perspective looking upward to emphasize scale and floating elements high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Ever felt overwhelmed by Redux’s boilerplate code? Meet Zustand – the tiny, fast, and scaleable state management solution that’s taking the React world by storm. Today, we’ll build a simple to-do app that showcases just how easy state management can be.

Why Zustand?

Before we dive in, let’s talk about why Zustand might be your next favorite state management library. Unlike Redux, Zustand follows a minimalistic approach – no reducers, no action types, no dispatch. Just pure, simple state management that feels natural to use.

Abstract flowing cloud formations with streaming light rays piercing through layers. Color palette: crisp whites silver greys and soft sky blues. Captured from a diagonal perspective showing depth and movement high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Setting Up Our Project

First things first, let’s create a new React project and install Zustand:

Terminal window
npm create vite@latest todo-zustand -- --template react
cd todo-zustand
npm install zustand

Creating Our Store

The beauty of Zustand lies in its simplicity. Here’s how we create our todo store:

import create from 'zustand'


const useStore = create((set) => ({
  todos: [],
  addTodo: (text) => set((state) => ({
    todos: [...state.todos, { id: Date.now(), text, completed: false }]
  })),
  toggleTodo: (id) => set((state) => ({
    todos: state.todos.map(todo =>
      todo.id === id ? { ...todo, completed: !todo.completed } : todo
    )
  })),
  removeTodo: (id) => set((state) => ({
    todos: state.todos.filter(todo => todo.id !== id)
  }))
}))

Modern space station interior with sleek metallic surfaces and orbital window views. Color palette: brushed aluminum silvers cool greys and stark whites. Shot from a wide-angle perspective showing the curved architecture high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Building the Components

Now, let’s create our todo components. The great thing about Zustand is how cleanly it integrates with React components:

function TodoApp() {
  const { todos, addTodo, toggleTodo, removeTodo } = useStore()
  const [text, setText] = useState('')


  const handleSubmit = (e) => {
    e.preventDefault()
    if (!text.trim()) return
    addTodo(text)
    setText('')
  }


  return (
    <div>
      <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
        <input
          value={text}
          onChange={(e) => setText(e.target.value)}
          placeholder="What needs to be done?"
        />
        <button type="submit">Add Todo</button>
      </form>


      <ul>
        {todos.map(todo => (
          <li key={todo.id}>
            <input
              type="checkbox"
              checked={todo.completed}
              onChange={() => toggleTodo(todo.id)}
            />
            <span style={{ textDecoration: todo.completed ? 'line-through' : 'none' }}>
              {todo.text}
            </span>
            <button onClick={() => removeTodo(todo.id)}>Delete</button>
          </li>
        ))}
      </ul>
    </div>
  )
}

What Makes This Approach Special?

  1. No Context Provider Needed: Unlike Redux or React Context, you don’t need to wrap your app in any providers.
  2. Automatic Re-rendering: Zustand only re-renders components when their specific subscribed state changes.
  3. TypeScript Ready: Zustand works great with TypeScript out of the box.
  4. DevTools Support: You can use Redux DevTools to debug your Zustand store.

Performance Considerations

Zustand is incredibly lightweight and performs really well out of the box. However, here are some tips to make your app even more efficient:

  1. Use selectors to subscribe to specific parts of the state
  2. Implement memo when needed for complex components
  3. Split your store into multiple stores if it grows too large

Conclusion

Building a todo app with Zustand shows just how straightforward modern state management can be. No complex setups, no confusing patterns – just simple, effective state management that gets out of your way and lets you focus on building features.

Abstract stone texture formation with intricate layers and natural patterns. Color palette: earthy beiges warm sandstone yellows and natural limestone whites. Photographed from a macro close-up angle to show texturing detail high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

