- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
Setting Up a ReactJS Project from Scratch
This guide covers essential setup steps, dependencies, configuration, and best practices for beginners.
Setting Up a ReactJS Project from Scratch: A Beginner’s Guide
Getting started with ReactJS can feel overwhelming at first, but I’m here to break it down into simple, manageable steps. Today, I’ll walk you through creating a React project from the ground up, without using Create React App. This hands-on approach will give you a deeper understanding of how everything fits together.
Prerequisites
Before we dive in, make sure you have:
- Node.js installed on your computer
- A code editor (I personally love VS Code)
- Basic knowledge of JavaScript
- Terminal/Command Prompt familiarity
Step-by-Step Setup Process
1. Creating Your Project Directory
First, let’s create a new directory for our project and navigate into it. Open your terminal and run:
2. Initializing the Project
Initialize your project with npm:
This creates a package.json file with default values. Don’t worry - we can modify these later!
3. Installing Essential Dependencies
Now for the exciting part - installing React and its core dependencies:
For development dependencies:
4. Setting Up Configuration Files
Create a
.babelrc file:
Create
webpack.config.js:
5. Creating Source Files
Create a
src folder with these essential files:
src/index.html:
src/index.js:
src/App.js:
6. Adding NPM Scripts
Update your
package.json with these scripts:
7. Running Your Project
Finally, start your development server:
Visit
http://localhost:3000 to see your React app in action!
And there you have it! You’ve successfully set up a React project from scratch. This foundation gives you complete control over your build process and helps you understand what’s happening under the hood. Remember, while this setup works great for learning, for larger projects you might want to consider using Create React App or Next.js for a more feature-rich development environment.
Happy coding! 🚀
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.