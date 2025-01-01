Tillitsdone
Common Mistakes in React Testing Library Usage

Explore crucial mistakes to avoid when using React Testing Library, including implementation details, async testing pitfalls, and best practices for writing more effective and maintainable tests.
Common Mistakes to Avoid When Using React Testing Library

A minimalist abstract composition featuring interwoven geometric shapes and flowing lines in bright green black and white colors representing interconnected testing components. Shot from top-down perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

As a developer who’s spent countless hours testing React applications, I’ve encountered numerous pitfalls when using React Testing Library (RTL). Today, I want to share some common mistakes that you should avoid to make your testing journey smoother and more effective.

Finding Elements by Implementation Details

One of the biggest mistakes I see developers make is querying elements based on implementation details rather than how users interact with them. Remember, RTL follows the principle of testing your application the way users use it.

❌ Don’t do this:

// Finding by class name
const element = screen.getByClassName('submit-button');


// Finding by ID
const input = screen.getByTestId('username-input');

✅ Do this instead:

// Finding by role and accessible name
const button = screen.getByRole('button', { name: /submit/i });


// Finding by label text
const input = screen.getByLabelText(/username/i);

An abstract landscape of flowing data streams and nodes in natural earthy tones - cream beige and warm browns representing clean code architecture. Captured from a diagonal perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Overusing act() Function

Many developers wrap their test code in act() unnecessarily. Remember, most RTL helpers already wrap things in act() for you.

❌ Avoid unnecessary act():

await act(async () => {
  fireEvent.click(button);
});

✅ Better approach:

fireEvent.click(button);
// or even better
userEvent.click(button);

Incorrect Async Testing

Testing asynchronous operations can be tricky. A common mistake is not handling promises correctly or using the wrong async utilities.

❌ Problematic async testing:

test('loads items', () => {
  const items = screen.getByText(/loading/i);
  expect(items).toBeInTheDocument();
  // This might fail as the test finishes before data loads
});

✅ Proper async testing:

test('loads items', async () => {
  await screen.findByText(/loading/i);
  const items = await screen.findByRole('list');
  expect(items).toBeInTheDocument();
});

A serene space station interior with clean geometric lines and metallic surfaces in white and red color scheme focusing on systematic organization. Shot from a low angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Not Using User-Event Over FireEvent

Many developers still use fireEvent when userEvent would be more appropriate. UserEvent provides a more realistic simulation of user interactions.

❌ Less ideal approach:

fireEvent.change(input, { target: { value: 'test' } });
fireEvent.click(button);

✅ Better approach:

await userEvent.type(input, 'test');
await userEvent.click(button);

Conclusion

Remember, React Testing Library is designed to test your application from the user’s perspective. By avoiding these common mistakes, you’ll write more reliable and maintainable tests that give you confidence in your application’s behavior.

A clay sculpture abstract representation of interconnected spheres and cubes in bright creamy colors with subtle orange highlights symbolizing perfect harmony in testing. Captured from a close-up perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

