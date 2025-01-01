Tillitsdone
Handling 404 Pages with React Router Guide

Learn how to create user-friendly 404 error pages in React applications using React Router.

Discover best practices for error handling and improving user experience.
Creating User-Friendly 404 Pages with React Router

Have you ever clicked a link only to land on a broken page? It’s frustrating, right? As developers, we can turn these moments of disappointment into opportunities to delight our users. Let’s explore how to create engaging 404 pages using React Router that not only handle errors gracefully but also keep users engaged with your application.

Understanding 404 Routes in React Router

When users navigate to non-existent routes in your React application, you want to catch these cases and display something meaningful. React Router makes this process straightforward and elegant.

Setting Up the 404 Route

The secret to handling 404 pages in React Router lies in its path matching system. By placing a catch-all route at the end of your route definitions, you can capture any undefined routes and redirect users to your custom 404 page.

Let’s dive into implementing this pattern:

import { Routes, Route } from 'react-router-dom';
import NotFound from './components/NotFound';


function App() {
  return (
    <Routes>
      <Route path="/" element={<Home />} />
      <Route path="/about" element={<About />} />
      {/* Add your other routes here */}
      <Route path="*" element={<NotFound />} />
    </Routes>
  );
}

The path="*" route acts as our safety net, catching any URLs that don’t match our defined routes. This is where the magic happens!

Creating an Engaging 404 Component

Your 404 page doesn’t have to be a dead end. Here’s how you can make it useful:

import { useNavigate } from 'react-router-dom';


function NotFound() {
  const navigate = useNavigate();


  return (
    <div>
      <h1>Oops! Page Not Found</h1>
      <p>It seems you've ventured into uncharted territory.</p>
      <button onClick={() => navigate('/')}>
        Return to Home
      </button>
    </div>
  );
}

Best Practices for 404 Pages

  1. Keep the message clear and friendly
  2. Provide easy navigation options
  3. Maintain your site’s branding and style
  4. Add helpful suggestions or popular links
  5. Consider adding a search feature

By following these guidelines, you transform a potential point of frustration into an opportunity to showcase your application’s personality and help users find their way back to valuable content.

Remember, a well-designed 404 page isn’t just about handling errors – it’s about creating a seamless user experience that keeps visitors engaged with your application, even when things don’t go as planned.

https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
