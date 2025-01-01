React Query: Master Pagination & Infinite Scroll

Tillitsdone
Ever found yourself wrestling with pagination in React? You’re not alone. Today, let’s dive into how React Query makes handling paginated data and infinite scrolling a breeze. Trust me, once you see how elegant this solution is, you’ll wonder why you didn’t try it sooner.

The Traditional Pagination Headache

We’ve all been there - managing page numbers, loading states, and cached data while trying to keep our UI smooth and responsive. It’s like trying to juggle while riding a unicycle. Not fun.

Abstract space station corridor with smooth metallic surfaces reflecting iridescent light beams dominant colors of bright orange transitioning to deep blue photographed from a straight-on perspective with strong leading lines high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Enter React Query

React Query transforms this complexity into something beautifully simple. Let’s look at how we can implement both traditional pagination and infinite scrolling.

Traditional Pagination Implementation

Here’s a real-world example that you can drop into your project:

const usePaginatedPosts = (page) => {
  return useQuery({
    queryKey: ['posts', page],
    queryFn: () => fetchPosts(page),
    keepPreviousData: true
  });
}


function PostList() {
  const [page, setPage] = useState(1);
  const { data, isLoading, isFetching } = usePaginatedPosts(page);


  if (isLoading) return <div>Loading posts...</div>;


  return (
    <div>
      {data.posts.map(post => (
        <PostCard key={post.id} post={post} />
      ))}
      <div>
        <button
          onClick={() => setPage(old => Math.max(old - 1, 1))}
          disabled={page === 1}
        >
          Previous Page
        </button>
        <span>Page {page}</span>
        <button
          onClick={() => setPage(old => old + 1)}
          disabled={!data.hasMore}
        >
          Next Page
        </button>
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}

Ethereal cloud formations with streaming light rays piercing through colors of bright minimalist yellow and crisp white against off-black background captured from a diagonal upward angle high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Infinite Scrolling Magic

Now, let’s look at how React Query handles infinite scrolling - it’s surprisingly straightforward:

const useInfinitePosts = () => {
  return useInfiniteQuery({
    queryKey: ['posts'],
    queryFn: fetchPostPage,
    getNextPageParam: (lastPage) => lastPage.nextCursor,
  });
}


function InfinitePostList() {
  const {
    data,
    fetchNextPage,
    hasNextPage,
    isFetchingNextPage
  } = useInfinitePosts();


  return (
    <div>
      {data.pages.map(page => (
        page.posts.map(post => (
          <PostCard key={post.id} post={post} />
        ))
      ))}


      <button
        onClick={() => fetchNextPage()}
        disabled={!hasNextPage || isFetchingNextPage}
      >
        {isFetchingNextPage
          ? 'Loading more...'
          : hasNextPage
          ? 'Load More'
          : 'Nothing more to load'}
      </button>
    </div>
  );
}

The beauty of React Query’s solution lies in its automatic handling of cache invalidation, loading states, and error boundaries. It’s like having a smart assistant that manages all the complex state logic while you focus on building great user experiences.

Pro Tips

  1. Always use keepPreviousData: true for smoother transitions between pages
  2. Implement proper error boundaries for production-ready code
  3. Consider prefetching the next page for instant loading
  4. Use suspense: true for even cleaner loading states

React Query transforms pagination from a necessary evil into a delightful implementation detail. Whether you’re building a simple blog or a complex data table, these patterns will serve you well.

Stone textured abstract surface with flowing patterns bright iridescent colors of orange and blue reflecting off smooth curves viewed from a top-down perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

