- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
Understanding CSS border-block-end for Responsive Design
Define border width, style, and color at the block-end of elements.
Adapts to text direction.
Description
The
border-block-end CSS property is a shorthand that lets you set the width, style, and color of the border at the end of a block element in one place. It’s great for making your web designs look good and adapt to different text directions, like left-to-right or right-to-left languages.
Syntax
The syntax for
border-block-end is simple:
<border-width>: Sets the border width (e.g.,
2px,
thin,
medium,
thick).
<border-style>: Sets the border style (e.g.,
solid,
dotted,
dashed,
double).
<color>: Sets the border color (e.g.,
blue,
#ff0000,
rgb(255, 0, 0)).
Examples
Example 1: Basic Usage
HTML
CSS
Result
This adds a 5-pixel solid blue border at the block-end of the
div.
Example 2: Vertical Text with Border
HTML
CSS
Result
This adds a 5-pixel dashed blue border at the block-end of the vertically oriented
p.
Example 3: Combining Multiple Values
HTML
CSS
Result
This adds a 3-pixel dotted red border at the block-end of the
div.
Example 4: Responsive Design
HTML
CSS
Result
This adds a 4-pixel solid green border at the block-end of the
div, which is set to right-to-left directionality.
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for
border-block-end is:
<line-width>: Sets the border width (e.g.,
<length>,
thin,
medium,
thick).
<line-style>: Sets the border style (e.g.,
none,
hidden,
dotted,
dashed,
solid,
double,
groove,
ridge,
inset,
outset).
<color>: Sets the border color.
The double bar (
||) means one or several values must be present, in any order. Examples include:
Global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset are also supported.
Browser Compatibility
- Chrome: Supported since version 69.
- Firefox: Supported since version 41.
- Opera: Supported since version 56.
- Edge: Supported since version 79.
- Safari: Supported since version 12.1.
Related Properties
-
Logical Border Properties:
-
Physical Border Properties:
-
Writing Mode and Direction Properties:
See Also
Using
border-block-end helps create responsive and adaptable designs that align with text flow, ensuring a consistent user experience across different devices and browsers.
These tips and resources will help you understand how to use logical properties in your CSS effectively. By using these tools, you can create more adaptable, responsive, and visually appealing web designs that work well with different text directions and writing styles.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.