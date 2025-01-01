Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Background-Size Control Image Scaling

Learn how to use the CSS background-size property to control the scaling of background images.

Discover options like cover, contain, and custom dimensions.

Enhance your web design with responsive background images.
thumbnail

Setting Background Image Size in CSS

The background-size property in CSS allows you to control the size of background images. Here’s how to use it effectively:

Setting Specific Dimensions

You can set the width and height of the background image to specific pixel values:

HTML:

<div class="specificSize"></div>

CSS:

.specificSize {
  background-image: url('...');
  background-size: 400px 450px;
  width: 500px;
  height: 500px;
  border: 2px solid;
}

Result: The background image will be scaled to 400 pixels wide and 450 pixels tall within the container.

Using Percentage Values

You can also set the width and height using percentage values relative to the container:

HTML:

<div class="percentageSize"></div>

CSS:

.percentageSize {
  background-image: url('...');
  background-size: 50%;
  width: 500px;
  height: 500px;
  border: 2px solid;
}

Result: The background image will be scaled to 50% of the container’s width and height.

Setting Background Size to Cover

The cover keyword ensures the background image covers the entire container, maintaining its aspect ratio but possibly cropping the image:

HTML:

<div class="coverSize"></div>

CSS:

.coverSize {
  background-image: url('...');
  background-size: cover;
  width: 500px;
  height: 500px;
  border: 2px solid;
}

Result: The background image will cover the entire container, maintaining its aspect ratio.

Setting Background Size to Contain

The contain keyword ensures the background image fits within the container, maintaining its aspect ratio but possibly leaving empty space:

HTML:

<div class="containSize"></div>

CSS:

.containSize {
  background-image: url('...');
  background-size: contain;
  width: 500px;
  height: 500px;
  border: 2px solid;
}

Result: The background image will fit within the container, maintaining its aspect ratio.

Using Multiple Backgrounds

You can set the size of multiple background images by separating the values with a comma:

HTML:

<div class="multipleBackgrounds"></div>

CSS:

.multipleBackgrounds {
  background-image: url('image1.png'), url('image2.png'), url('image3.png');
  background-size: 50%, 25%, cover;
  width: 500px;
  height: 500px;
  border: 2px solid;
}

Result: Each background image will be scaled according to the specified sizes, creating a layered effect.

Using Global Values

Global values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset provide additional flexibility in managing background image sizes:

HTML:

<div class="globalValues"></div>

CSS:

.globalValues {
  background-image: url('...');
  background-size: inherit; /* Inherits the background-size from the parent element */
  width: 500px;
  height: 500px;
  border: 2px solid;
}

Result: The background image size will be inherited from the parent element.

Practical Use Case

For a responsive design where the background image needs to adapt to different screen sizes, use the background-size property:

HTML:

<div class="responsiveBackground"></div>

CSS:

.responsiveBackground {
  width: 100%;
  height: 400px;
  background-image: url('path/to/your/image.jpg');
  background-size: cover; /* Ensures the image covers the entire container */
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: center;
}

Result: The background image will cover the entire container, maintaining its aspect ratio and ensuring it looks good on any screen size.

Specifications and Formal Syntax

The background-size property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 specification. The formal syntax is:

background-size = <bg-size>#


<bg-size> = [ <length-percentage> | auto ]{1,2} | cover | contain


<length-percentage> = <length> | <percentage>

Browser Compatibility

The background-size property is widely supported by modern browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Opera. However, older versions of Internet Explorer (before version 9) and Opera Mini do not support this property.

Fallback Example

For browsers that do not support the background-size property, use CSS feature queries:

.container {
  background-image: url('path/to/your/image.jpg');
  background-size: cover; /* Modern browsers */
  background-size: 100% auto; /* Fallback for non-supporting browsers */
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: center;
}
  • background-image: Sets the background image.
  • background-repeat: Controls image repetition.
  • background-position: Positions the background image.
  • background-attachment: Determines if the image scrolls with content.
  • background-origin: Defines the origin of the background positioning area.
  • background-clip: Specifies where the background extends.
  • background: Shorthand for all background properties.
  • background-color: Sets the background color.

Conclusion

The background-size property is a powerful tool for controlling the size of background images. With wide support across modern browsers, you can use it confidently to create visually appealing designs. By understanding and utilizing related properties, you can achieve a wide range of visual effects and ensure that background images look great on any device.

This version combines duplicate sections and rearranges the content for better clarity and accessibility. If you need further simplification or additional details, feel free to let me know!

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.