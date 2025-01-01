Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

TypeScript and Dependency Injection Guide

Learn essential best practices for implementing Dependency Injection in TypeScript applications.

Discover how to write more maintainable, testable, and scalable code using modern DI patterns.
thumbnail

TypeScript and Dependency Injection: Best Practices

A modern abstract composition featuring interlocking geometric shapes and flowing lines rendered in bright neon green and off-white against black background representing connection and modularity. Shot from top-down perspective ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Dependency Injection (DI) is a powerful design pattern that can significantly improve your TypeScript applications’ maintainability, testability, and scalability. In this guide, we’ll explore how to implement DI effectively in TypeScript while following industry best practices.

Understanding the Fundamentals

At its core, Dependency Injection is about making your code more modular and loosely coupled. Instead of having classes create their dependencies internally, we inject them from the outside. This approach makes our code more flexible and easier to test.

Crystal formations growing and interconnecting in bright blue and white colors with sharp geometric patterns photographed from a 45-degree angle with dramatic lighting. High-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Best Practices for TypeScript DI

1. Use Interfaces for Dependency Contracts

Always define clear interfaces for your dependencies. This practice makes your code more maintainable and enables easy mocking for tests:

interface IUserService {
    getUser(id: string): Promise<User>;
    updateUser(user: User): Promise<void>;
}


class UserService implements IUserService {
    // Implementation
}

2. Leverage Constructor Injection

Constructor injection is the most straightforward and recommended way to implement DI in TypeScript:

class UserController {
    constructor(
        private readonly userService: IUserService,
        private readonly logger: ILogger
    ) {}
}

3. Implement IoC Containers

Using an Inversion of Control (IoC) container can greatly simplify dependency management. Popular options include InversifyJS or TypeDI:

@injectable()
class UserRepository {
    // Implementation
}


@injectable()
class UserService {
    constructor(
        @inject(UserRepository) private repository: UserRepository
    ) {}
}

Abstract architectural elements with smooth concrete textures in bright green and cool grey tones featuring clean lines and geometric shapes captured from a low angle perspective. High-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

4. Avoid Service Locator Pattern

While it might seem convenient, avoid using the Service Locator pattern as it makes dependencies implicit and harder to track:

// ❌ Don't do this
class UserService {
    private repository = Container.get(UserRepository);
}


// ✅ Do this instead
class UserService {
    constructor(private repository: UserRepository) {}
}

5. Implement Proper Scoping

Be mindful of dependency lifecycles and implement proper scoping:

@injectable()
@singleton()
class ConfigService {
    // Shared configuration service
}


@injectable()
@scoped(Lifecycle.Request)
class UserSession {
    // Request-scoped service
}

Best Practices for Testing

With proper DI implementation, testing becomes much more straightforward. You can easily mock dependencies:

describe('UserService', () => {
    it('should create user', async () => {
        const mockRepository = {
            save: jest.fn()
        };
        const service = new UserService(mockRepository);
        // Test implementation
    });
});

Conclusion

Implementing Dependency Injection in TypeScript not only makes your code more maintainable but also promotes better architecture decisions. By following these best practices, you’ll create more robust and testable applications that are easier to maintain and scale.

Flowing abstract waves and lines in bright rose and off-white colors creating a sense of movement and connection viewed from a bird's eye perspective. High-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.