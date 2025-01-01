Authentication & Authorization in Express.js

Implementing Authentication and Authorization in Express.js: A Complete Guide

Authentication and authorization are crucial components of any web application. Today, we’ll explore how to implement these security features in Express.js, making your applications both secure and user-friendly.

Understanding the Basics

Before diving into the implementation, let’s clarify the key concepts:

Authentication verifies who a user is

verifies who a user is Authorization determines what they can access

determines what they can access Middleware handles these processes in Express.js

Setting Up Authentication

First, we’ll need some essential packages:

const express = require ( ' express ' ); const bcrypt = require ( ' bcrypt ' ); const jwt = require ( ' jsonwebtoken ' );

User Registration

Let’s implement a basic user registration system:

app. post ( ' /register ' , async ( req , res ) => { const { username, password } = req.body; const hashedPassword = await bcrypt. hash (password, 10 ); // Store user in database const user = await User. create ({ username, password : hashedPassword }); res. status ( 201 ). json ({ message : ' User created successfully ' }); });

Login Implementation

Here’s a secure login implementation:

app. post ( ' /login ' , async ( req , res ) => { const { username, password } = req.body; const user = await User. findOne ({ username }); if ( await bcrypt. compare (password, user.password)) { const token = jwt. sign ( { userId : user._id }, process.env. JWT_SECRET , { expiresIn : ' 24h ' } ); res. json ({ token }); } });

Implementing Authorization

Create middleware to protect your routes:

const authMiddleware = ( req , res , next ) => { const token = req.headers.authorization?. split ( ' ' )[ 1 ]; try { const decoded = jwt. verify (token, process.env. JWT_SECRET ); req.user = decoded; next (); } catch (error) { res. status ( 401 ). json ({ message : ' Unauthorized ' }); } };

Role-Based Access Control

const checkRole = ( role ) => { return async ( req , res , next ) => { const user = await User. findById (req.user.userId); if (user.role === role) { next (); } else { res. status ( 403 ). json ({ message : ' Forbidden ' }); } }; };

Security Best Practices

Always hash passwords before storage Use environment variables for sensitive data Implement rate limiting Set secure HTTP headers Regular token rotation Input validation

Conclusion

Implementing authentication and authorization doesn’t have to be complicated. With Express.js, you can create a robust security system that protects your application and users.

Remember to regularly update your dependencies and stay informed about security best practices. Happy coding!