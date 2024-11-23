Format Dates and Times with Day.js in Node.js

Working with dates and times in JavaScript has always been a bit tricky. While the native Date object provides basic functionality, it often falls short when we need more advanced date manipulation and formatting. That’s where Day.js comes in – a lightweight alternative to Moment.js that makes handling dates a breeze.

Why Choose Day.js?

Day.js has become increasingly popular among Node.js developers, and for good reason. At just 2KB minified and gzipped, it’s incredibly lightweight while still providing all the essential date-handling features you need. Plus, its chainable API and familiar syntax make it a joy to use.

Getting Started with Day.js

First things first, let’s install Day.js in our Node.js project:

Terminal window npm install dayjs

Now, let’s import it into our project:

const dayjs = require ( ' dayjs ' );

The real power of Day.js lies in its formatting capabilities. Here are some common formatting patterns you’ll find useful:

const now = dayjs (); // Basic formatting console. log (now. format ( ' YYYY-MM-DD ' )); // 2024-11-23 console. log (now. format ( ' DD/MM/YYYY ' )); // 23/11/2024 console. log (now. format ( ' MMMM D, YYYY ' )); // November 23, 2024

Working with Time Zones

One of the most powerful features of Day.js is its timezone handling. First, you’ll need to install the timezone plugin:

const utc = require ( ' dayjs/plugin/utc ' ); const timezone = require ( ' dayjs/plugin/timezone ' ); dayjs. extend (utc); dayjs. extend (timezone); // Convert between time zones const tokyoTime = dayjs (). tz ( ' Asia/Tokyo ' ). format ( ' YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss ' );

Relative Time Formatting

Want to display dates in a more human-readable format? Day.js has got you covered with its relative time feature:

const relativeTime = require ( ' dayjs/plugin/relativeTime ' ); dayjs. extend (relativeTime); const futureDate = dayjs (). add ( 3 , ' days ' ); console. log (futureDate. fromNow ()); // in 3 days const pastDate = dayjs (). subtract ( 5 , ' hours ' ); console. log (pastDate. fromNow ()); // 5 hours ago

Day.js makes it simple to perform date calculations:

// Add time const tomorrow = dayjs (). add ( 1 , ' day ' ); const nextWeek = dayjs (). add ( 1 , ' week ' ); // Subtract time const lastMonth = dayjs (). subtract ( 1 , ' month ' ); // Start/end of time periods const startOfMonth = dayjs (). startOf ( ' month ' ); const endOfYear = dayjs (). endOf ( ' year ' );

Best Practices and Tips