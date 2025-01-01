Advanced Dio Configuration in Flutter Guide

Advanced Configuration of Dio in Flutter for Custom Headers and Timeouts

In the world of Flutter development, making HTTP requests is a daily task we can’t avoid. While there are several HTTP clients available, Dio stands out as a powerful and flexible option. Today, let’s dive deep into configuring Dio for custom headers and timeouts - essential aspects for building robust applications.

Setting Up Base Configuration

When working with Dio, it’s crucial to start with a well-structured base configuration. This foundation will make our API calls more maintainable and consistent across the application.

final dio = Dio ( BaseOptions ( baseUrl : 'https://api.example.com' , connectTimeout : const Duration (seconds : 5 ), receiveTimeout : const Duration (seconds : 3 ), headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'Accept' : 'application/json' , }, ));

Implementing Custom Headers

Headers play a crucial role in API communication. Let’s explore how to handle different scenarios, from authentication tokens to device-specific information.

class ApiService { final Dio _dio; ApiService () { _dio = Dio (); _setupInterceptors (); } void _setupInterceptors () { _dio.interceptors. add ( InterceptorsWrapper ( onRequest : (options, handler) { // Add dynamic headers options.headers[ 'Authorization' ] = 'Bearer ${ getToken ()} ' ; options.headers[ 'Device-ID' ] = getDeviceId (); return handler. next (options); }, )); } }

Advanced Timeout Strategies

Different API endpoints might require different timeout configurations. Here’s how to implement flexible timeout strategies:

Future < Response > makeRequest ({ required String endpoint, Duration ? customTimeout, bool isLongOperation = false , }) async { try { return await _dio. get ( endpoint, options : Options ( sendTimeout : customTimeout ?? (isLongOperation ? const Duration (seconds : 30 ) : const Duration (seconds : 5 )), receiveTimeout : customTimeout ?? (isLongOperation ? const Duration (seconds : 30 ) : const Duration (seconds : 5 )), ), ); } on DioException catch (e) { // Handle timeout exceptions gracefully if (e.type == DioExceptionType .connectionTimeout || e.type == DioExceptionType .sendTimeout || e.type == DioExceptionType .receiveTimeout) { throw TimeoutException ( 'The request timed out' ); } rethrow ; } }

By implementing these configurations, your Flutter application will be better equipped to handle various network scenarios, from poor connections to complex API requirements. Remember to always test these implementations thoroughly, especially under different network conditions.